Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 03, 2020, 09:44:14 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: HEY CAPSDAVE !!!  (Read 264 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:25:25 PM »
SHITTY ARSED CUNT 👍

BAD FORM DELETING YA POST AS SOON AS IT GOES TITS UP 👍😂😂😂👍

WHAT A FUCKING WANKER 👎🤡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 129


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:27:42 PM »
 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:39:15 PM »
A FEW PEOPLE SEEN IT 👍 THEY INBOXED ME AND TOLD ME.... YA MADE A CUNT OF YERSELF.... YOU SAID ARSENAL WOULD DRAW AND CELTIC WOULD NOT CONCEDE... AS SOON AS HAMILTON SCORED YOU DELETED YER POST 😂😂😂😂😂😂
WHAT A SHITTY ARSED CUNT YOU ARE 😂😂😂

GOT TO BE QUICK OFF THE DRAW TO BEAT ME..... IM THE FUCKING BILLY THE KID OF THIS BOARD 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 129


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:53:00 PM »
Billy the bullshitter  :lids:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:04:18 PM »
MOST ON ERE WOULD TRUST ME OVER YOU DAFT CUNT... CAUGHT OUT AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍
PROPER BALLOON 🎈🎈🎈
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 174


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:11:15 PM »
The only thing that matters in that game is Celtic gaining 2 further points over Rangers
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:13:59 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 03:11:15 PM
The only thing that matters in that game is Celtic gaining 2 further points over Rangers

FUCK OFF YOU TAIG CUNT.... BET YOU LOVE THE YOUNG BOYS TOO... BOUNCY BOUNCY YA WRONG UN CUNT 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 063



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:37:58 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 174


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:27:12 PM »
Deary me, more nonce accusations from the odious little shitbag  :wanker:

Standards slipping on here again.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:09:15 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 01:37:58 PM
mick

YOUNG BOYS TEAM IN SWITZERLAND 👍

CAN'T SEE THE WORD NONCE ANYWHERE YOU PROPER WRONG UN CUNT  👎
APART FROM IN YOUR POST.... WANKER  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 129


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:25:30 PM »
Stop wanking over young boys Lids 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 