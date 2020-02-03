Welcome,
February 03, 2020, 09:44:14 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
Author
Topic: HEY CAPSDAVE !!! (Read 264 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 873
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:25:25 PM
SHITTY ARSED CUNT 👍
BAD FORM DELETING YA POST AS SOON AS IT GOES TITS UP 👍😂😂😂👍
WHAT A FUCKING WANKER 👎🤡👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 129
Re: HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:27:42 PM
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 873
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:39:15 PM
A FEW PEOPLE SEEN IT 👍 THEY INBOXED ME AND TOLD ME.... YA MADE A CUNT OF YERSELF.... YOU SAID ARSENAL WOULD DRAW AND CELTIC WOULD NOT CONCEDE... AS SOON AS HAMILTON SCORED YOU DELETED YER POST 😂😂😂😂😂😂
WHAT A SHITTY ARSED CUNT YOU ARE 😂😂😂
GOT TO BE QUICK OFF THE DRAW TO BEAT ME..... IM THE FUCKING BILLY THE KID OF THIS BOARD 👍😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 129
Re: HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:53:00 PM
Billy the bullshitter
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 873
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:04:18 PM
MOST ON ERE WOULD TRUST ME OVER YOU DAFT CUNT... CAUGHT OUT AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍
PROPER BALLOON 🎈🎈🎈
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 174
Re: HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:11:15 PM
The only thing that matters in that game is Celtic gaining 2 further points over Rangers
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 873
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:13:59 PM
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 03:11:15 PM
The only thing that matters in that game is Celtic gaining 2 further points over Rangers
FUCK OFF YOU TAIG CUNT.... BET YOU LOVE THE YOUNG BOYS TOO... BOUNCY BOUNCY YA WRONG UN CUNT 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 063
Re: HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:37:58 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 174
Re: HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:27:12 PM
Deary me, more nonce accusations from the odious little shitbag
Standards slipping on here again.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 873
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:09:15 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 01:37:58 PM
YOUNG BOYS TEAM IN SWITZERLAND 👍
CAN'T SEE THE WORD NONCE ANYWHERE YOU PROPER WRONG UN CUNT 👎
APART FROM IN YOUR POST.... WANKER 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 129
Re: HEY CAPSDAVE !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:25:30 PM
Stop wanking over young boys Lids
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
