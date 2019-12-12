Welcome,
February 03, 2020, 11:24:19 PM
OLD MAN RIDS ?
Topic: OLD MAN RIDS ? (Read 331 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 873
OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:56:32 PM »
GETTING WORRIED ABOUT HIM NOW 👍
THIS IS MORE THAN A FLOUNCE 🤔
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 414
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:03:10 PM »
I'll dig his email address out and send him a message...
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:56:38 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 01:03:10 PM
I'll dig his email address out and send him a message...
WELL DONE STEVE 👍
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:38:35 PM »
Steve Göldby
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:58:39 PM »
I emailed him at two different addresses yesterday lunchtime and no reply at all.
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:19:58 PM »
Hope he's okay.
Anybody know him away from the forum?
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:48:30 PM »
YES VERY WORRYING 👍
I HAD MY SPATS WITH HIM BUT I GENUINELY HOPE HE IS OK 👍 x
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:38:56 PM »
Maybe he's still mourning Capio, his "mate"
Maybe he's done a Rodders and faked his death, without getting a fake brother to inform cob?
Saying that, hope the auld twat is alright
Steve Göldby
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:42:49 PM »
He's just replied to me and he's fine and will be back when "other stuff settles down".
He asked me to pass on his regards on.
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:46:17 PM »
Good man, Rids
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:02:09 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 10:42:49 PM
He's just replied to me and he's fine and will be back when "other stuff settles down".
He asked me to pass on his regards on.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:04:36 PM »
Loading...