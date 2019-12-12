Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: OLD MAN RIDS ?  (Read 330 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 12:56:32 PM »
GETTING WORRIED ABOUT HIM NOW 👍

THIS IS MORE THAN A FLOUNCE  🤔
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 414



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:03:10 PM »
I'll dig his email address out and send him a message...
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:56:38 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 01:03:10 PM
I'll dig his email address out and send him a message...

WELL DONE STEVE  👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 066



« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:38:35 PM »
 jc
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 414



« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:58:39 PM »
I emailed him at two different addresses yesterday lunchtime and no reply at all.

 lost
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 802


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:19:58 PM »
Hope he's okay.
Anybody know him away from the forum?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:48:30 PM »
YES VERY WORRYING 👍

I HAD MY SPATS WITH HIM BUT I GENUINELY  HOPE HE IS OK  👍 x
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 968


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:38:56 PM »
Maybe he's still mourning Capio, his "mate"


Maybe he's done a Rodders and faked his death, without getting a fake brother to inform cob?


Saying that, hope the auld twat is alright
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 414



« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:42:49 PM »
He's just replied to me and he's fine and will be back when "other stuff settles down".

He asked me to pass on his regards on.

 :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 081



« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:46:17 PM »
Good man, Rids
RIK MAYALL
*****
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:02:09 PM »
 :like: :like:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 066



« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:04:36 PM »
