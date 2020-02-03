Welcome,
February 03, 2020, 02:20:42 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
OLD MAN RIDS ?
Author
Topic: OLD MAN RIDS ? (Read 144 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 866
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:56:32 PM
GETTING WORRIED ABOUT HIM NOW 👍
THIS IS MORE THAN A FLOUNCE 🤔
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 413
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:03:10 PM
I'll dig his email address out and send him a message...
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 866
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:56:38 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 01:03:10 PM
I'll dig his email address out and send him a message...
WELL DONE STEVE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 060
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:38:35 PM
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 413
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:58:39 PM
I emailed him at two different addresses yesterday lunchtime and no reply at all.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 799
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: OLD MAN RIDS ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:19:58 PM
Hope he's okay.
Anybody know him away from the forum?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
