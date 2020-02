LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 849I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍 « on: Today at 10:30:51 AM » 3 AWAYS BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 👍💷💷💷👍



ARSENAL

MAN CITY

SEPTICS

CapsDave

Big odds? How much are you lumping on?



LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 849I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍 « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:17:23 PM » CAPS DAVE HAS DELETED HIS POST AS SOON AS HAMILTON SCORED 👎 JUST SHOWS YOU WHAT A WANKER THIS BLOKE IS 👍



HE SAID ARSENAL WILL DRAW AND IT WILL BE CELTIC TO NIL 😂😂😂😂😂



WHAT A GRADE A FUCKING 🤡



NEVER MIND DAFT ARSE 😂😂😂

WRONG AGAIN YA WRONG UN 👎