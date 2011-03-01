Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 02, 2020, 12:20:27 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍  (Read 101 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:30:51 AM »
3 AWAYS BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 👍💷💷💷👍

ARSENAL
MAN CITY
SEPTICS
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 110


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:50:32 AM »
Big odds? How much are you lumping on? 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 132


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:02:56 AM »
Arsenal will let you down.  :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 110


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:12:51 AM »
Arsenal draw and Celtic win to nil
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 077



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:13:04 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:50:32 AM
Big odds? How much are you lumping on? 

A full days fairly-earned pay.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 034



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:37:44 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:30:51 AM
3 AWAYS BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 👍💷💷💷👍

ARSENAL
MAN CITY
SEPTICS

THANKS FOR POINTING ME IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION !!!  🖕
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:06:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:13:04 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:50:32 AM
Big odds? How much are you lumping on? 

A full days fairly-earned pay.

THAT WILL BE 600 TODAY  👍💷👍😎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 