LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 826



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 826I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍 « on: Today at 10:30:51 AM » 3 AWAYS BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 👍💷💷💷👍



ARSENAL

MAN CITY

SEPTICS Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 110





Posts: 4 110 Re: TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:50:32 AM » Big odds? How much are you lumping on? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

