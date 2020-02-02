Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 02, 2020, 12:20:22 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wher the fukc is....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Wher the fukc is.... (Read 90 times)
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 238
Wher the fukc is....
«
on:
Today
at 10:30:34 AM »
Mr Brocky82
Miss ish brutallly frnak out luck on all things Boraa
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 338
Superstar
Re: Wher the fukc is....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:14:39 AM »
Have it on good authority that his brain went "fukc thsi chit"
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 919
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Wher the fukc is....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:17:00 AM »
He might have gone to the new FMTTM board.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 284
Re: Wher the fukc is....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:56:56 AM »
Maybe Brocky was Kobe Bryant
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...