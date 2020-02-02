Welcome,
February 02, 2020, 09:26:41 AM
American Bars (Read 54 times)
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 097
American Bars
«
on:
Today
at 06:30:38 AM »
What an pile of shite.
Full of utter fucking mong Americans drinking this shit light beer. I'm honestly thinking contracting coronavirus would be more fun.
I've heard Darude Sandstorm, some country shite & Barbie Girl
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 2 975
Re: American Bars
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:54:07 AM »
Yes. American bars are awful.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 229
Re: American Bars
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:14:07 AM »
Where are you Ste?
Logged
