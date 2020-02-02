Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 02, 2020
American Bars
Steboro
Posts: 3 097


06:30:38 AM
What an pile of shite.

Full of utter fucking mong Americans drinking this shit light beer.  I'm honestly thinking contracting coronavirus would be more fun.

I've heard Darude Sandstorm, some country shite & Barbie Girl  lost
tunstall
Posts: 2 975


Reply #1 on: 07:54:07 AM
Yes. American bars are awful.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 229



Reply #2 on: 08:14:07 AM
Where are you Ste?
