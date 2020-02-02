Steboro

« on: Today at 06:30:38 AM »



Full of utter fucking mong Americans drinking this shit light beer. I'm honestly thinking contracting coronavirus would be more fun.



I've heard Darude Sandstorm, some country shite & Barbie Girl











What an pile of shite.Full of utter fucking mong Americans drinking this shit light beer. I'm honestly thinking contracting coronavirus would be more fun.I've heard Darude Sandstorm, some country shite & Barbie Girl