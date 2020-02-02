BarnesBoroFC

Posts: 426 Boxing: Ring Magazine Heavyweight rankings « on: February 02, 2020, 02:32:19 AM »



Still to be respected as an subjective assessment of the relative talents of fighters beyond their objective records, or a magazine being used to prop up the American fight scene?



@C Vacant

@1 Fury

@2 Wilder

@3 Joshua

@4 Whyte

@5 Ortiz

@6 Ruiz

@7 Povetkin

@8 Parker

@9 Hunter

@10 Kownacki





This is their number 5:

https://youtu.be/GMIQ5F4cfR4



CapsDave

Ortiz shouldnt be anywhere near the top 5, boxing rankings as a whole are a farce. Logged



MF(c) DOOM

What are people's thoughts on ring magazine?Still to be respected as an subjective assessment of the relative talents of fighters beyond their objective records, or a magazine being used to prop up the American fight scene?@C Vacant@1 Fury@2 Wilder@3 Joshua@4 Whyte@5 Ortiz@6 Ruiz@7 Povetkin@8 Parker@9 Hunter@10 KownackiThis is their number 5:

Shows how far standards have fallen. I could pick lads in town who could beat half of that list. Shows how far standards have fallen. I could pick lads in town who could beat half of that list. Logged

Bobupanddown

Ring magazine is owned by Gloden Boy, since they bought it they have lost all credibility in boxing.



As such they had Logan Paul v KSI in their top 5 fights of 2019.



Totally irrelevant publication these days. Ring magazine is owned by Gloden Boy, since they bought it they have lost all credibility in boxing.As such they had Logan Paul v KSI in their top 5 fights of 2019.Totally irrelevant publication these days. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 245





top three is right, and in that order, after that it's what ever you think. Logged

BarnesBoroFC

Posts: 426 Re: Boxing: Ring Magazine Heavyweight rankings « Reply #5 on: February 02, 2020, 12:31:51 PM » I'm leaning toward what Bob says above. Though I'm not sure their belt is irrelevant, but their rankings are certainly damaging their legacy.



Take Pulev for example, he is ranked top ten by both Boxrec and PBO, which use objecting algorithm based rankings.



Yet he doesn't feature in the Ring top 10.



Whether he has a fan friendly style or not, I would personally expect to see him around 8/9/10. He dealt with Chisora far more efficiently than Whyte did; he dealt with Hughie Fury far better than Parker did. As Hatman likes to say styles make fights, but he generally does similar or better against mutual opponents than his peers who have been included in the top 10. Add to that Whyte openly ducked him, as the risk was too high for the reward of an IBF title shot, and so chose a money fight against Parker instead.



Some might argue Pulev has done little since his single loss to Klitschko, but what he has done, he has done with a boring efficiency that would justify a top 10 position before fighters like Kownacki and Hunter.







For me, it really feels like The Ring magazine are propping up the American fight scene with that list. As well as subtlely puffing up Wilder's resume, whilst at the same time discrediting Joshua.



Before the first Joshua Ruiz Jr. fight, Joshua was @1. Now following the rematch, Joshua is @3 and Ruiz Jr. is @6, and yet Ortiz whose legacy will be losing twice to Wilder is @5. Ruiz at least beat Joshua when he was ranked #1. These ratings make no sense...unless... « Last Edit: February 02, 2020, 12:37:09 PM by BarnesBoroFC » Logged

Bobupanddown

Its biased to Golden Boy fighters and fights fought at the MGM in Vegas.



Fury and Wilder 1&2



I'm no Matchroom fanboy but if you don't have Joshua as #1 then you don't understand boxing. AJ has beaten 4 legitimate world champions. Fury 1 Wilder 0.



If Fury beats Wilder then and only then can you have a realistic argument for him being at the top but he still need to beat AJ for it to be clear and obvious.



Povekin above Parker is a joke, he drew his last fight with Hunter who he'sranked 2 places above and who I thought had done enough to nick it. Its biased to Golden Boy fighters and fights fought at the MGM in Vegas.Fury and Wilder 1&2I'm no Matchroom fanboy but if you don't have Joshua as #1 then you don't understand boxing. AJ has beaten 4 legitimate world champions. Fury 1 Wilder 0.If Fury beats Wilder then and only then can you have a realistic argument for him being at the top but he still need to beat AJ for it to be clear and obvious.Povekin above Parker is a joke, he drew his last fight with Hunter who he'sranked 2 places above and who I thought had done enough to nick it. Logged

Jake Andrews

Posts: 10 431 Re: Boxing: Ring Magazine Heavyweight rankings « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:59:09 AM » I could be here all day correcting all the fucking nonsense on this thread. You know it's bad when Coulby is talking the most sense. Logged