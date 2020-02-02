What are people's thoughts on ring magazine?
Still to be respected as an subjective assessment of the relative talents of fighters beyond their objective records, or a magazine being used to prop up the American fight scene?
@C Vacant
@1 Fury
@2 Wilder
@3 Joshua
@4 Whyte
@5 Ortiz
@6 Ruiz
@7 Povetkin
@8 Parker
@9 Hunter
@10 Kownacki
This is their number 5:https://youtu.be/GMIQ5F4cfR4
Ring magazine is owned by Gloden Boy, since they bought it they have lost all credibility in boxing.
As such they had Logan Paul v KSI in their top 5 fights of 2019.
Totally irrelevant publication these days.