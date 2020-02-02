Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 02, 2020, 12:20:17 PM
Author Topic: Boxing: Ring Magazine Heavyweight rankings  (Read 101 times)
BarnesBoroFC
« on: Today at 02:32:19 AM »
What are people's thoughts on ring magazine?

Still to be respected as an subjective assessment of the relative talents of fighters beyond their objective records, or a magazine being used to prop up the American fight scene?

@C  Vacant
@1   Fury
@2   Wilder
@3   Joshua
@4   Whyte
@5   Ortiz
@6   Ruiz
@7   Povetkin
@8   Parker
@9   Hunter
@10 Kownacki


This is their number 5:
https://youtu.be/GMIQ5F4cfR4
CapsDave
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:27:15 AM »
Ortiz shouldnt be anywhere near the top 5, boxing rankings as a whole are a farce.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:35:23 AM »
Shows how far standards have fallen. I  could pick lads in town who could beat half of that list.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:48:47 AM »
Ring magazine is owned by Gloden Boy, since they bought it they have lost all credibility in boxing.

As such they had Logan Paul v KSI in their top 5 fights of 2019.

Totally irrelevant publication these days.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:11:10 PM »
top three is  right, and in that order, after that it's what ever you think.
