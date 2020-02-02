BarnesBoroFC

Boxing: Ring Magazine Heavyweight rankings « on: Today at 02:32:19 AM »



Still to be respected as an subjective assessment of the relative talents of fighters beyond their objective records, or a magazine being used to prop up the American fight scene?



@C Vacant

@1 Fury

@2 Wilder

@3 Joshua

@4 Whyte

@5 Ortiz

@6 Ruiz

@7 Povetkin

@8 Parker

@9 Hunter

@10 Kownacki





This is their number 5:

https://youtu.be/GMIQ5F4cfR4



Re: Boxing: Ring Magazine Heavyweight rankings « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:27:15 AM » Ortiz shouldnt be anywhere near the top 5, boxing rankings as a whole are a farce.



MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 3 956







Re: Boxing: Ring Magazine Heavyweight rankings « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:35:23 AM »

Shows how far standards have fallen. I could pick lads in town who could beat half of that list.

Ring magazine is owned by Gloden Boy, since they bought it they have lost all credibility in boxing.



As such they had Logan Paul v KSI in their top 5 fights of 2019.



Re: Boxing: Ring Magazine Heavyweight rankings « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:48:47 AM »

Ring magazine is owned by Gloden Boy, since they bought it they have lost all credibility in boxing.

As such they had Logan Paul v KSI in their top 5 fights of 2019.

Totally irrelevant publication these days.