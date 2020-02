BarnesBoroFC

Online



Posts: 423





Posts: 423 Boxing: Ring Magazine Heavyweight rankings « on: Today at 02:32:19 AM »



Still to be respected as an subjective assessment of the relative talents of fighters beyond their objective records, or a magazine being used to prop up the American fight scene?



@C Vacant

@1 Fury

@2 Wilder

@3 Joshua

@4 Whyte

@5 Ortiz

@6 Ruiz

@7 Povetkin

@8 Parker

@9 Hunter

@10 Kownacki





This is their number 5:

https://youtu.be/GMIQ5F4cfR4



What are people's thoughts on ring magazine?Still to be respected as an subjective assessment of the relative talents of fighters beyond their objective records, or a magazine being used to prop up the American fight scene?@C Vacant@1 Fury@2 Wilder@3 Joshua@4 Whyte@5 Ortiz@6 Ruiz@7 Povetkin@8 Parker@9 Hunter@10 KownackiThis is their number 5: Logged