February 05, 2020, 11:15:43 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Leo likes this - do we?  (Read 668 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« on: February 01, 2020, 08:52:01 PM »
Can't decide between this and Whitby Kipper

https://vimeo.com/386692521

 :jowo4:
T_Bone
« Reply #1 on: February 01, 2020, 09:45:20 PM »
Whitby kipper is slightly shitter but there's not much in it  oleary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOfQTADOtnk
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: February 01, 2020, 10:13:51 PM »
Shite
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: February 02, 2020, 08:18:44 AM »
I like video but the bloke in it and the painful song ruin it
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: February 02, 2020, 08:21:10 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 01, 2020, 08:52:01 PM
Can't decide between this and Whitby Kipper

https://vimeo.com/386692521

 :jowo4:

JUST SHOWS WHAT A DAFT CUNT YOU ARE 😂
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: February 02, 2020, 12:00:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 08:21:10 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 01, 2020, 08:52:01 PM
Can't decide between this and Whitby Kipper

https://vimeo.com/386692521

 :jowo4:

JUST SHOWS WHAT A DAFT CUNT YOU ARE 😂

What does?

 :jowo4:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: February 02, 2020, 02:37:13 PM »
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.

The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant. 

Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: February 02, 2020, 02:43:39 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 02, 2020, 02:37:13 PM
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.

The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant. 

Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... 
I hope there's no heavy metal fuckwits on it, monkey
(or Ed fucking Sheeran. klins)
T_Bone
« Reply #8 on: February 02, 2020, 02:47:01 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 02, 2020, 02:37:13 PM
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.

The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant. 

Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... 

Are you on about the Alistair Griffin song here or Whitby kipper?  mcl
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #9 on: February 02, 2020, 02:51:35 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on February 02, 2020, 02:47:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 02, 2020, 02:37:13 PM
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.

The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant. 

Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... 

Are you on about the Alistair Griffin song here or Whitby kipper?  mcl
Whitby kipper obviously.
T_Bone
« Reply #10 on: February 02, 2020, 03:17:27 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 02, 2020, 02:51:35 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on February 02, 2020, 02:47:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 02, 2020, 02:37:13 PM
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.

The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant. 

Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... 

Are you on about the Alistair Griffin song here or Whitby kipper?  mcl
Whitby kipper obviously.


Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #11 on: February 02, 2020, 03:21:37 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on February 02, 2020, 02:47:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 02, 2020, 02:37:13 PM
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.

The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant. 

Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... 

Are you on about the Alistair Griffin song here or Whitby kipper?  mcl

I haven't heard Whitby Kipper - dunno what it is... 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #12 on: February 02, 2020, 03:23:09 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 02, 2020, 02:43:39 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 02, 2020, 02:37:13 PM
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.

The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant. 

Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... 
I hope there's no heavy metal fuckwits on it, monkey
(or Ed fucking Sheeran. klins)

You'll find out around April-ish...   :like:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #13 on: February 02, 2020, 04:38:34 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 02, 2020, 02:37:13 PM
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.

The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant. 

Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... 

Come on then - preview?

 :like:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #14 on: February 02, 2020, 08:39:48 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 02, 2020, 04:38:34 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 02, 2020, 02:37:13 PM
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.

The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant. 

Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... 

Come on then - preview?

 :like:

I can't yet but I may well be able to in a week or so. Can't say too much more right now but bear with me - it's gong to be spectacular.

 :like: :wc:
Atomic Dog

Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #15 on: February 02, 2020, 11:04:06 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 02, 2020, 03:21:37 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on February 02, 2020, 02:47:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 02, 2020, 02:37:13 PM
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.

The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant. 

Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... 

Are you on about the Alistair Griffin song here or Whitby kipper?  mcl

I haven't heard Whitby Kipper - dunno what it is... 

A song by that silly cunt off FMTTM . . . Although i gather you are being facetious      either way two shit songs, by two fucking idiots
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: February 03, 2020, 10:38:22 AM »
The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.
That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #17 on: February 03, 2020, 04:43:35 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 03, 2020, 10:38:22 AM
The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.
That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite.

There's a version where Red Nose performs against a video backdrop of the sights of Whitby sometimes with his horse head on.

That's utter shite as well but I just thought you should know
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #18 on: February 03, 2020, 05:18:40 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 03, 2020, 04:43:35 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 03, 2020, 10:38:22 AM
The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.
That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite.

There's a version where Red Nose performs against a video backdrop of the sights of Whitby sometimes with his horse head on.

That's utter shite as well but I just thought you should know




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Praas4Wr73Y
make of what you will.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #19 on: February 03, 2020, 05:20:11 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 03, 2020, 05:18:40 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 03, 2020, 04:43:35 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 03, 2020, 10:38:22 AM
The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.
That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite.

There's a version where Red Nose performs against a video backdrop of the sights of Whitby sometimes with his horse head on.

That's utter shite as well but I just thought you should know




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Praas4Wr73Y
make of what you will.


fucking hell
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #20 on: February 03, 2020, 05:27:24 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 03, 2020, 05:20:11 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 03, 2020, 05:18:40 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 03, 2020, 04:43:35 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 03, 2020, 10:38:22 AM
The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.
That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite.

There's a version where Red Nose performs against a video backdrop of the sights of Whitby sometimes with his horse head on.

That's utter shite as well but I just thought you should know




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Praas4Wr73Y
make of what you will.


fucking hell
if you listen without knowing who it is,it's not a bad sound,a bit like the Fall, the vocals are not good and not because it's Roberto.
Atomic Dog

Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #21 on: February 03, 2020, 11:04:37 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 03, 2020, 05:27:24 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 03, 2020, 05:20:11 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 03, 2020, 05:18:40 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 03, 2020, 04:43:35 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 03, 2020, 10:38:22 AM
The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.
That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite.

There's a version where Red Nose performs against a video backdrop of the sights of Whitby sometimes with his horse head on.

That's utter shite as well but I just thought you should know




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Praas4Wr73Y
make of what you will.


fucking hell
if you listen without knowing who it is,it's not a bad sound,a bit like the Fall, the vocals are not good and not because it's Roberto.

'A bit like The Fall' . . . It's fucking shite!
😳😖😩😫
monkeyman
« Reply #22 on: February 03, 2020, 11:11:39 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 03, 2020, 05:18:40 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 03, 2020, 04:43:35 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 03, 2020, 10:38:22 AM
The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.
That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite.

There's a version where Red Nose performs against a video backdrop of the sights of Whitby sometimes with his horse head on.

That's utter shite as well but I just thought you should know




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Praas4Wr73Y
make of what you will.
ITS A GREAT TUNE I BLAST IT IN MY CAR EVERY FRIDAY ON THE WAY HOME FROM WORK  :like:
WHITBY KIPPER  :mido:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:58:51 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 03, 2020, 11:11:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 03, 2020, 05:18:40 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 03, 2020, 04:43:35 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 03, 2020, 10:38:22 AM
The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.
That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite.

There's a version where Red Nose performs against a video backdrop of the sights of Whitby sometimes with his horse head on.

That's utter shite as well but I just thought you should know




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Praas4Wr73Y
make of what you will.
ITS A GREAT TUNE I BLAST IT IN MY CAR EVERY FRIDAY ON THE WAY HOME FROM WORK  :like:
WHITBY KIPPER  :mido:

Berlack rock!

Yay!!!

 :homer:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:38:12 AM »
A catchy tune that one like.


Reminds me a bit of Half Man Half Biscuit.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=na12OyJEgJ8





 :like:
calamity
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:41:43 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 03, 2020, 05:20:11 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 03, 2020, 05:18:40 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 03, 2020, 04:43:35 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 03, 2020, 10:38:22 AM
The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.
That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite.

There's a version where Red Nose performs against a video backdrop of the sights of Whitby sometimes with his horse head on.

That's utter shite as well but I just thought you should know




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Praas4Wr73Y
make of what you will.


fucking hell

Exactly  rava
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:44:32 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:38:12 AM
A catchy tune that one like.


Reminds me a bit of Half Man Half Biscuit.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=na12OyJEgJ8





 :like:
I have that on a single b side is trumpton riots. :homer:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:46:46 AM »
 jc
