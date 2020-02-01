Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 324



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 324Pack o cunts Leo likes this - do we? « on: February 01, 2020, 08:52:01 PM »



https://vimeo.com/386692521



Can't decide between this and Whitby Kipper Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 414







Mountain KingPosts: 9 414 Re: Leo likes this - do we? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:37:13 PM »



The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.



Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it... Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 244





The ace face.





Posts: 24 244The ace face. Re: Leo likes this - do we? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:43:39 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:37:13 PM



The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.



Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...

If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...

(or Ed fucking Sheeran. ) I hope there's no heavy metal fuckwits on it,(or Ed fucking Sheeran. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 1 711





Posts: 1 711 Re: Leo likes this - do we? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:47:01 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:37:13 PM



The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.



Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...

If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...

Are you on about the Alistair Griffin song here or Whitby kipper? Are you on about the Alistair Griffin song here or Whitby kipper? Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 244





The ace face.





Posts: 24 244The ace face. Re: Leo likes this - do we? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:51:35 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 02:47:01 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:37:13 PM



The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.



Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...

If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...

Are you on about the Alistair Griffin song here or Whitby kipper?

Are you on about the Alistair Griffin song here or Whitby kipper?

Whitby kipper obviously. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 324



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 324Pack o cunts Re: Leo likes this - do we? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:38:34 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:37:13 PM



The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.



Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...

If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...

Come on then - preview?



Come on then - preview? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 414







Mountain KingPosts: 9 414 Re: Leo likes this - do we? « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:39:48 PM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 04:38:34 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:37:13 PM



The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.



Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...

If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...

Come on then - preview?





Come on then - preview?

I can't yet but I may well be able to in a week or so. Can't say too much more right now but bear with me - it's gong to be spectacular.



I can't yet but I may well be able to in a week or so. Can't say too much more right now but bear with me - it's gong to be spectacular. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 802





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 802Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Leo likes this - do we? « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:38:22 AM » The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.

That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures