Ural Quntz
JUST SHOWS WHAT A DAFT CUNT YOU ARE 😂
What does?
Jimmy Cooper
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.
The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.
Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...
I hope there's no heavy metal fuckwits on it,
(or Ed fucking Sheeran.
)
Ural Quntz
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.
The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.
Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...
Come on then - preview?
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow
If you're going to do a song glorifying something, it needs to be upbeat and punchy, something that you can imagine 80,000 fans singing at Wembley.
The sentiment of this song is great and the song is nice, but nice is usually bollocks. I don't hear any Teesside steel in there and it's generally morose when it should be triumphant.
Now wait until you hear the official Three Lions Euro 2020 anthem. That's how you do it...
Are you on about the Alistair Griffin song here or Whitby kipper?
I haven't heard Whitby Kipper - dunno what it is...
A song by that silly cunt off FMTTM . . . Although i gather you are being facetious either way two shit songs, by two fucking idiots
Ural Quntz
The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.
That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite.
There's a version where Red Nose performs against a video backdrop of the sights of Whitby sometimes with his horse head on.
That's utter shite as well but I just thought you should know
Jimmy Cooper
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Praas4Wr73Y
The Alistair Griffin one is bearable, though it comes with a large dollop of cheese and some terrible lyrics.
That "Whitby Kipper" one is utter shite.
There's a version where Red Nose performs against a video backdrop of the sights of Whitby sometimes with his horse head on.
That's utter shite as well but I just thought you should know
make of what you will.
RIK MAYALL
make of what you will.
fucking hell
Jimmy Cooper
make of what you will.
fucking hell
if you listen without knowing who it is,it's not a bad sound,a bit like the Fall, the vocals are not good and not because it's Roberto.
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow
make of what you will.
fucking hell
if you listen without knowing who it is,it's not a bad sound,a bit like the Fall, the vocals are not good and not because it's Roberto.
'A bit like The Fall' . . . It's fucking shite!
😳😖😩😫
