Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 02, 2020, 12:20:12 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Leo likes this - do we?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Leo likes this - do we? (Read 213 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 312
Pack o cunts
Leo likes this - do we?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:52:01 PM »
Can't decide between this and Whitby Kipper
https://vimeo.com/386692521
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 707
Re: Leo likes this - do we?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:20 PM »
Whitby kipper is slightly shitter but there's not much in it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOfQTADOtnk
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 960
Once in every lifetime
Re: Leo likes this - do we?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:13:51 PM »
Shite
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 229
Re: Leo likes this - do we?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:18:44 AM »
I like video but the bloke in it and the painful song ruin it
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 826
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Leo likes this - do we?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:21:10 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 08:52:01 PM
Can't decide between this and Whitby Kipper
https://vimeo.com/386692521
JUST SHOWS WHAT A DAFT CUNT YOU ARE 😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 312
Pack o cunts
Re: Leo likes this - do we?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:00:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:21:10 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 08:52:01 PM
Can't decide between this and Whitby Kipper
https://vimeo.com/386692521
JUST SHOWS WHAT A DAFT CUNT YOU ARE 😂
What does?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...