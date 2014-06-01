Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 02, 2020, 09:26:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Leo likes this - do we?  (Read 152 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 311

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:52:01 PM »
Can't decide between this and Whitby Kipper

https://vimeo.com/386692521

 :jowo4:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 707


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:45:20 PM »
Whitby kipper is slightly shitter but there's not much in it  oleary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOfQTADOtnk
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 960


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:13:51 PM »
Shite
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 229



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:18:44 AM »
I like video but the bloke in it and the painful song ruin it
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 822

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:21:10 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:52:01 PM
Can't decide between this and Whitby Kipper

https://vimeo.com/386692521

 :jowo4:

JUST SHOWS WHAT A DAFT CUNT YOU ARE 😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 