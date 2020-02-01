Welcome,
February 01, 2020, 07:10:38 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
FRANKIES !!!
Topic: FRANKIES !!! (Read 14 times)
Tortured_Mind
FRANKIES !!!
Today
Today at 06:58:57 PM
WENT THROUGH FOR THE CLOSING DOWN DO. PACKED OUT WITH PEOPLE SOME WHO HAD BEEN IN SINCE OPENING.
WOULD YOU BELIEVE THEY LITERALLY DRANK THE PLACE DRY AND IT CLOSED AT 9
WENT ON TO SEE THE GROUP THREE ODD SHOES WHO WERE NOT BAD.
CATCH YERS LATER !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Re: FRANKIES !!!
Today
Today at 07:01:18 PM
https://m.facebook.com/pages/Frankies/158195774206951
