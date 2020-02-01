Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2020, 07:10:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FRANKIES !!!  (Read 14 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 029



View Profile
« on: Today at 06:58:57 PM »
WENT THROUGH FOR THE CLOSING DOWN DO. PACKED OUT WITH PEOPLE SOME WHO HAD BEEN IN SINCE OPENING.

WOULD YOU BELIEVE THEY LITERALLY DRANK THE PLACE DRY AND IT CLOSED AT 9   souey

WENT ON TO SEE THE GROUP THREE ODD SHOES WHO WERE NOT BAD.

CATCH YERS LATER !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 029



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:01:18 PM »
 jc

https://m.facebook.com/pages/Frankies/158195774206951 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 