Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 01, 2020, 07:10:32 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HAD A MIGRAINE TODAY !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: HAD A MIGRAINE TODAY !!! (Read 18 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 029
HAD A MIGRAINE TODAY !!!
«
on:
Today
at 06:54:44 PM »
USED TO GET THE ODD ONES BUT NEVER HAD ONE FOR MANY YEARS.
THE DREADED LIGHTS BEFORE THE EYES AND THEN HEADACHE.
ISN'T IT BAD ENOUGH ME HAVING RINGING IN ME EARS ???
HOW MUCH CAN A MAN TAKE ??? !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 102
Re: HAD A MIGRAINE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:05:47 PM »
I feel your pain TM
Dreaded migraines!
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 271
Re: HAD A MIGRAINE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:06:29 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 06:54:44 PM
USED TO GET THE ODD ONES BUT NEVER HAD ONE FOR MANY YEARS.
THE DREADED LIGHTS BEFORE THE EYES AND THEN HEADACHE.
ISN'T IT BAD ENOUGH ME HAVING RINGING IN ME EARS ???
HOW MUCH CAN A MAN TAKE ??? !!!
AND THE VOICES AS WELL
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...