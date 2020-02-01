Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2020, 07:10:32 PM
Topic: HAD A MIGRAINE TODAY !!!
Tortured_Mind
Today at 06:54:44 PM
USED TO GET THE ODD ONES BUT NEVER HAD ONE FOR MANY YEARS.

THE DREADED LIGHTS BEFORE THE EYES AND THEN HEADACHE.

ISN'T IT BAD ENOUGH ME HAVING RINGING IN ME EARS ???

HOW MUCH CAN A MAN TAKE ???  !!!   :meltdown:
CapsDave
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:05:47 PM
I feel your pain TM

Dreaded migraines!
El Capitan
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:06:29 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:54:44 PM
USED TO GET THE ODD ONES BUT NEVER HAD ONE FOR MANY YEARS.

THE DREADED LIGHTS BEFORE THE EYES AND THEN HEADACHE.

ISN'T IT BAD ENOUGH ME HAVING RINGING IN ME EARS ???

HOW MUCH CAN A MAN TAKE ???  !!!   :meltdown:


AND THE VOICES AS WELL  :meltdown:
