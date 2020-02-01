Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Bloody Geordies let my acca down!  (Read 74 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 05:59:02 PM »
8 team acca, 7 up just the bloody Geordies let me down. Would have won £724. Serves me right I guess relying on them twats to win.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:01:15 PM »
AWWW BLESS :wanker:  :jackanory:

LOOKS LIKE ITS TOAST FOR TEA AGAIN   :alf: :nige:

BEER ME OLDFOOL  :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:01:21 PM »
FUCKING WEST HAM FOR ME THE CUNTS :meltdown:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:05:15 PM »
Commiserations, Monkeyman. Shit feeling, especially as West Ham were really in control.
V6
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:09:45 PM »
would never back the scumbags to win or even draw defeat every time on my bets etc
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:10:21 PM »
QPR and Gers let my two down!
RedSteel
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:27:11 PM »
Was cash out an option, as that would have brought in a few Bob?
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:34:56 PM »
No not with the bookie I placed it with.
Gingerpig
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:57:04 PM »
6 teamer for a acca , 524 quid , let down by Sunderland , needed a draw ......ah well 
RedSteel
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:59:34 PM »
You need a cash out bookie, that would have been 100+ at least.
