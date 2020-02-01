Welcome,
February 01, 2020
Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
Author
Topic: Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 932
Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
8 team acca, 7 up just the bloody Geordies let me down. Would have won £724. Serves me right I guess relying on them twats to win.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Posts: 560
Re: Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
AWWW BLESS
LOOKS LIKE ITS TOAST FOR TEA AGAIN
BEER ME OLDFOOL
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
monkeyman
Posts: 8 514
Re: Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
FUCKING WEST HAM FOR ME THE CUNTS
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 932
Re: Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
Commiserations, Monkeyman. Shit feeling, especially as West Ham were really in control.
V6
Posts: 2 029
Re: Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
would never back the scumbags to win or even draw defeat every time on my bets etc
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 750
Re: Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
QPR and Gers let my two down!
RedSteel
Posts: 9 077
Re: Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 05:59:02 PM
8 team acca, 7 up just the bloody Geordies let me down. Would have won £724. Serves me right I guess relying on them twats to win.....
Was cash out an option, as that would have brought in a few Bob?
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 932
Re: Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
No not with the bookie I placed it with.
Gingerpig
Posts: 522
Re: Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
6 teamer for a acca , 524 quid , let down by Sunderland , needed a draw ......ah well
RedSteel
Posts: 9 077
Re: Bloody Geordies let my acca down!
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 06:34:56 PM
No not with the bookie I placed it with.
You need a cash out bookie, that would have been 100+ at least.
Loading...