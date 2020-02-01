RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 077



UTB





Posts: 9 077UTB Re: How many chances do we need ffs « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:38:48 PM »



We are safe though, and promising for next season, if Gibbo backs We should have won it at the end. Does anyone know why we didn't start with Coulson, he made a huge difference. Gestede, the cabbage head should have had one at leastWe are safe though, and promising for next season, if Gibbo backs Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 093





Posts: 4 093 Re: How many chances do we need ffs « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:39:22 PM » Now only seven points from the drop zone. If we continue to miss chance after chance ,then we will be in a relegation dog fight by the end of the month. Logged

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 9 867







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 867 Re: How many chances do we need ffs « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:46:31 PM » I wouldn't call 7 points from 3rd bottom safe' a few weeks ago we were 7pts from the play-offs now it's 14.

Lose next game which is more than likely & we could be right in the shit again' Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.