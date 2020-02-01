Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 01, 2020, 07:10:22 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How many chances do we need ffs
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: How many chances do we need ffs (Read 112 times)
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 077
UTB
How many chances do we need ffs
«
on:
Today
at 05:54:30 PM »
Britt should have had 3 and Gestede 2
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 932
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:03:57 PM »
Strikers are not good enough. Those who felt we didnt need strengthening are deluding themselves.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 514
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:05:20 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 06:03:57 PM
Strikers are not good enough. Those who felt we didnt need strengthening are deluding themselves.
WHO SAID WE DONT NEED STRENGTHENING
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 932
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:07:38 PM »
Quite a few! Fans claiming we had a good window, Woody not targeting a striker.
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 237
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:09:36 PM »
At least Leeds got beat
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 093
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:16:38 PM »
The continuing saga of one goal Boro.
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 102
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:34:58 PM »
The continuing saga of one track Bill
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 867
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:36:49 PM »
Better get their fingers out' 7 points from the drop.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 077
UTB
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:38:48 PM »
We should have won it at the end. Does anyone know why we didn't start with Coulson, he made a huge difference. Gestede, the cabbage head should have had one at least
We are safe though, and promising for next season, if Gibbo backs
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 093
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:39:22 PM »
Now only seven points from the drop zone. If we continue to miss chance after chance ,then we will be in a relegation dog fight by the end of the month.
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 2 973
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:43:38 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:39:22 PM
Now only seven points from the drop zone. If we continue to miss chance after chance ,then we will be in a relegation dog fight by the end of the month.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 867
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:46:31 PM »
I wouldn't call 7 points from 3rd bottom safe' a few weeks ago we were 7pts from the play-offs now it's 14.
Lose next game which is more than likely & we could be right in the shit again'
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 271
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:56:21 PM »
Enjoyable game
Plenty of positives
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 077
UTB
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:58:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:56:21 PM
Enjoyable game
Plenty of positives
I'm glass half full on this game, no chance we will go down.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 271
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:00:02 PM »
I think well finish around the 12th position mark. Nothing wrong with that this season
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 221
The ace face.
Re: How many chances do we need ffs
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:08:24 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 06:38:48 PM
We should have won it at the end. Does anyone know why we didn't start with Coulson, he made a huge difference. Gestede, the cabbage head should have had one at least
We are safe though, and promising for next season, if Gibbo backs
said he'd been ill.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...