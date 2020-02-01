Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2020
Topic: How many chances do we need ffs
RedSteel
UTB


Today at 05:54:30 PM
Britt should have had 3 and Gestede 2  lost
Holgateoldskool
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:03:57 PM
Strikers are not good enough. Those who felt we didnt need strengthening are deluding themselves.
monkeyman
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:05:20 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 06:03:57 PM
Strikers are not good enough. Those who felt we didnt need strengthening are deluding themselves.
WHO SAID WE DONT NEED STRENGTHENING 
Holgateoldskool
Reply #3 on: Today at 06:07:38 PM
Quite a few! Fans claiming we had a good window, Woody not targeting a striker.
mingebag
Reply #4 on: Today at 06:09:36 PM
At least Leeds got beat  :homer:
Bill Buxton
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:16:38 PM
The continuing saga of one goal Boro.
CapsDave
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:34:58 PM
The continuing saga of one track Bill
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #7 on: Today at 06:36:49 PM
Better get their fingers out' 7 points from the drop. :jowo9:
RedSteel
UTB


Reply #8 on: Today at 06:38:48 PM
We should have won it at the end. Does anyone know why we didn't start with Coulson, he made a huge difference. Gestede, the cabbage head should have had one at least  souey

We are safe though, and promising for next season, if Gibbo backs  :jowo4:
Bill Buxton
Reply #9 on: Today at 06:39:22 PM
Now only seven points from the drop zone. If we continue to miss chance after chance ,then we will be in a relegation dog fight by the end of the month.
tunstall
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:43:38 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:39:22 PM
Now only seven points from the drop zone. If we continue to miss chance after chance ,then we will be in a relegation dog fight by the end of the month.


:lenin:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #11 on: Today at 06:46:31 PM
I wouldn't call 7 points from 3rd bottom safe' a few weeks ago we were 7pts  from the play-offs now it's 14.
Lose next game which is more than likely & we could be right in the shit again'
El Capitan
Reply #12 on: Today at 06:56:21 PM
Enjoyable game  :like:

Plenty of positives  :like:
RedSteel
UTB


Reply #13 on: Today at 06:58:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:56:21 PM
Enjoyable game  :like:

Plenty of positives  :like:

I'm glass half full on this game, no chance we will go down.
El Capitan
Reply #14 on: Today at 07:00:02 PM
I think well finish around the 12th position mark. Nothing wrong with that this season  :like:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #15 on: Today at 07:08:24 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 06:38:48 PM
We should have won it at the end. Does anyone know why we didn't start with Coulson, he made a huge difference. Gestede, the cabbage head should have had one at least  souey

We are safe though, and promising for next season, if Gibbo backs  :jowo4:
:jowo4: said he'd been ill.
