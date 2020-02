Haven't Hull just lost the only 2 decent forward thinking players they had

Haven't Hull just lost the only 2 decent forward thinking players they had

THEY SOLD GROZICKI AND BOWEN... THERE FUCKED NOW FOR GOALS 👍

All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

THEY SOLD GROZICKI AND BOWEN... THERE FUCKED NOW FOR GOALS 👍