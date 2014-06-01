Welcome,
February 02, 2020, 09:26:25 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HULL 1 BRENTFORD 5
Author
Topic: HULL 1 BRENTFORD 5 (Read 147 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 516
HULL 1 BRENTFORD 5
«
on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:46:52 PM
WHO DO WE PLAY NEXT WEEK
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 960
Once in every lifetime
Re: HULL 1 BRENTFORD 5
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:55:07 PM
Brentford were fantastic going forward, a great attacking team.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 237
Re: HULL 1 BRENTFORD 5
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:58:01 PM
Haven't Hull just lost the only 2 decent forward thinking players they had
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 516
Re: HULL 1 BRENTFORD 5
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:00:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 03:58:01 PM
Haven't Hull just lost the only 2 decent forward thinking players they had
YEP
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 822
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HULL 1 BRENTFORD 5
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:10:56 PM
THEY SOLD GROZICKI AND BOWEN... THERE FUCKED NOW FOR GOALS 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 870
Re: HULL 1 BRENTFORD 5
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:40:26 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 04:10:56 PM
THEY SOLD GROZICKI AND BOWEN... THERE FUCKED NOW FOR GOALS 👍
We've suffered a goal drought for donkey's years.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 131
Re: HULL 1 BRENTFORD 5
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 08:54:50 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 03:46:52 PM
WHO DO WE PLAY NEXT WEEK
Im going anone else ?
Logged
