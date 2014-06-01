Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HULL 1 BRENTFORD 5  (Read 89 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 03:46:52 PM »
WHO DO WE PLAY NEXT WEEK  klins
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:55:07 PM »
Brentford were fantastic going forward, a great attacking team.
mingebag
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:58:01 PM »
Haven't Hull just lost the only 2 decent forward thinking players they had  :pd:
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:00:26 PM »
Haven't Hull just lost the only 2 decent forward thinking players they had  :pd:
YEP
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:10:56 PM »
THEY SOLD GROZICKI AND BOWEN... THERE FUCKED NOW FOR GOALS 👍
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:40:26 PM »
THEY SOLD GROZICKI AND BOWEN... THERE FUCKED NOW FOR GOALS 👍
We've suffered a goal drought for donkey's years. oleary
