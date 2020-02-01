Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 03, 2020, 09:44:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: HAROLD MOUKOUDI  (Read 590 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 531


View Profile
« on: February 01, 2020, 12:02:53 PM »
THIS LAD IS A BIG FUCKING UNIT ACCORDING TO WOODY 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 01, 2020, 12:06:41 PM »
GOT FUCKING LEGS LIKE BAMBI THEY RECKON 😂😂😂

POOR MANS PATRICK VIERRA 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 079



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 01, 2020, 12:11:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 01, 2020, 12:06:41 PM
GOT FUCKING LEGS LIKE BAMBI THEY RECKON 😂😂😂

POOR MANS PATRICK VIERRA 👍

Your endless optimism and support is wearing
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 129


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 01, 2020, 12:14:40 PM »
Good comparison with Vieira, apart from them playing in different positions and being completely different.  :lids:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 531


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 01, 2020, 12:31:10 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:14:40 PM
Good comparison with Vieira, apart from them playing in different positions and being completely different.  :lids:
  lost
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 01, 2020, 12:39:20 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:14:40 PM
Good comparison with Vieira, apart from them playing in different positions and being completely different.  :lids:

YOU ARE A DAFT CUNT 👍

VIERRA WAS CLASS AND COULD PLAY EITHER MIDFIELD OR DEFENCE  👍

IF YOU HAD WATCHED HIM PLAY YOU WOULD KNOW THIS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 296


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 01, 2020, 12:42:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:14:40 PM
Good comparison with Vieira, apart from them playing in different positions and being completely different.  :lids:

 :alf: :lids:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 243



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 01, 2020, 01:19:40 PM »
Hope I am wrong but this lad plays more like Alan Ramage than Baresi looking at his YouTube clips. Don't get your hopes up. I do hope I am completely wrong.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 129


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 01, 2020, 01:27:20 PM »
 :lids:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 531


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 01, 2020, 01:31:44 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on February 01, 2020, 01:19:40 PM
Hope I am wrong but this lad plays more like Alan Ramage than Baresi looking at his YouTube clips. Don't get your hopes up. I do hope I am completely wrong.
THERE WAS FUCK ALL WRONG WITH ALAN RAMAGE  klins
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 522


Glorious Leader


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 01, 2020, 01:38:35 PM »
In the Holgate ......"Ramage does the damage" sadly generally at the wrong end  :alf:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 01, 2020, 02:04:26 PM »
RAMAGE WAS A GOOD CRICKETER FOR YORKSHIRE 👍

BUT AS A FOOTBALLER FOR BORO HE WAS A FUCKING DISASTER 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 962



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:39:02 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on February 01, 2020, 01:19:40 PM
Hope I am wrong but this lad plays more like Alan Ramage than Baresi looking at his YouTube clips. Don't get your hopes up. I do hope I am completely wrong.

No you dont, you are really hoping you are right  mcl
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 063



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 AM »
SAY, TALKING OF BAMBI, REMEMBER KEVIN FRANCIS OF STOCKPORT ???   

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/life-after-football-kevin-francis-890254     jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 063



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:32:02 AM »
https://thesetpieces.com/features/90s-heroes-kevin-francis/    jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 531


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:28:37 AM
SAY, TALKING OF BAMBI, REMEMBER KEVIN FRANCIS OF STOCKPORT ???   

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/life-after-football-kevin-francis-890254     jc
HE USED TO TORTURE THE BORO  klins
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 871



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:24:04 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 01, 2020, 12:02:53 PM
THIS LAD IS A BIG FUCKING UNIT ACCORDING TO WOODY 
Over 6 foot & 11 stone' sounds like a bean pole. :jowo9:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 431



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:01:05 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:14:40 PM
Good comparison with Vieira, apart from them playing in different positions and being completely different.  :lids:


charles    charles    :lids:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 938


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:11:26 PM »
Used to play cricket with and against Alan as a youngun at Guisborough . His dad played for Guisborough 2nds for a number of years- all rounder. He was a nice guy, Jim. Last saw Alan at Elland Road, he came over just after the team bus arrived he came and had a chat.

Shame his knee went, he was being talked about getting a call up for England as a bowler.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:15:09 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:14:40 PM
Good comparison with Vieira, apart from them playing in different positions and being completely different.  :lids:

HENCE THE POOR MANS VIERRA QUOTE YOU DAFT SKINNY CUNT  👍😂👍

VIERRA WAS THAT GOOD HE PROBS COULD HAVE PLAYED IN GOAL AS WELL 👍

WE HAVE SIGNED SOME USELESS CUNTS DOPPLEGANGER  👎😂😂😂👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 569


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:24:32 PM »
HOLGATE OLDFOOL :jackanory:

STATE OF YOU LIES MAYYYTE :wanker:

BEER ME OL TIMER :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 802


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:26:46 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 01:24:04 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 01, 2020, 12:02:53 PM
THIS LAD IS A BIG FUCKING UNIT ACCORDING TO WOODY 
Over 6 foot & 11 stone' sounds like a bean pole. :jowo9:

Fucking anorexic.
 klins
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 938


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:50:33 PM »
Beerson what a stupid fucker you are. Fairy stories is your domain, dont compare us who tell the truth with your MO. That is the biggest insult any man can be given....
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:59:06 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:26:46 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 01:24:04 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 01, 2020, 12:02:53 PM
THIS LAD IS A BIG FUCKING UNIT ACCORDING TO WOODY 
Over 6 foot & 11 stone' sounds like a bean pole. :jowo9:

Fucking anorexic.
 klins


HE'S FROM CAMEROON IN AFRICA 👍

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 324

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:30:10 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:59:06 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:26:46 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 01:24:04 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 01, 2020, 12:02:53 PM
THIS LAD IS A BIG FUCKING UNIT ACCORDING TO WOODY 
Over 6 foot & 11 stone' sounds like a bean pole. :jowo9:

Fucking anorexic.
 klins


HE'S FROM CAMEROON IN AFRICA 👍

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT  👍😂😂😂👍

Full ignorance post again

He is of Cameroonian descent you half wit

That doesn't mean he's Scottish either you dullard

 :lids:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 296


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:32:49 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:59:06 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:26:46 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 01:24:04 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 01, 2020, 12:02:53 PM
THIS LAD IS A BIG FUCKING UNIT ACCORDING TO WOODY 
Over 6 foot & 11 stone' sounds like a bean pole. :jowo9:

Fucking anorexic.
 klins


HE'S FROM CAMEROON IN AFRICA 👍

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT  👍😂😂😂👍



Hes from Paris (thats in France)
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 06:30:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:59:06 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:26:46 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 01:24:04 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 01, 2020, 12:02:53 PM
THIS LAD IS A BIG FUCKING UNIT ACCORDING TO WOODY 
Over 6 foot & 11 stone' sounds like a bean pole. :jowo9:

Fucking anorexic.
 klins


HE'S FROM CAMEROON IN AFRICA 👍

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT  👍😂😂😂👍

Full ignorance post again

He is of Cameroonian descent you half wit

That doesn't mean he's Scottish either you dullard

 :lids:


WENT STRAIGHT OVER YOUR HEAD THAT YOU FUCKING DOPEY FUCKING CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍

WHAT A CLOWN YOU ARE  🤡🤡🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 324

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:27:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:51:26 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 06:30:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:59:06 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:26:46 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 01:24:04 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 01, 2020, 12:02:53 PM
THIS LAD IS A BIG FUCKING UNIT ACCORDING TO WOODY 
Over 6 foot & 11 stone' sounds like a bean pole. :jowo9:

Fucking anorexic.
 klins


HE'S FROM CAMEROON IN AFRICA 👍

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT  👍😂😂😂👍

Full ignorance post again

He is of Cameroonian descent you half wit

That doesn't mean he's Scottish either you dullard

 :lids:


WENT STRAIGHT OVER YOUR HEAD THAT YOU FUCKING DOPEY FUCKING CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍

WHAT A CLOWN YOU ARE  🤡🤡🤡

Ah yes - the old 'I was being ironic' defence to explain gross stupidity

I'm afraid you are stupid on here too often for that to work

 monkey
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 569


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:06:19 PM »
LEON TROTSKY THE MOST INTELLIGENT PORK SCRATCHING IN THE BAG :wanker:


BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 129


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:31:15 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:15:09 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:14:40 PM
Good comparison with Vieira, apart from them playing in different positions and being completely different.  :lids:

HENCE THE POOR MANS VIERRA QUOTE YOU DAFT SKINNY CUNT  👍😂👍

VIERRA WAS THAT GOOD HE PROBS COULD HAVE PLAYED IN GOAL AS WELL 👍

WE HAVE SIGNED SOME USELESS CUNTS DOPPLEGANGER  👎😂😂😂👎

Thick cunt
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 