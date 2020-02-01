Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 03, 2020, 07:59:35 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔  (Read 517 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: February 01, 2020, 11:57:09 AM »
FUCKING SILLY SNOWFLAKE  ❄️❄️❄️ LEFTY CUNTS  👍😂😂😂👍

🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Posts: 4 126


« Reply #1 on: February 01, 2020, 12:01:51 PM »
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 079



« Reply #2 on: February 01, 2020, 12:12:52 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?

No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 243


The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: February 01, 2020, 12:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 01, 2020, 12:12:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?

No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
why,is that the only place to buy it. charles
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 079



« Reply #4 on: February 01, 2020, 12:18:07 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 01, 2020, 12:17:34 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 01, 2020, 12:12:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?

No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
why,is that the only place to buy it. charles

Easy
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 079



« Reply #5 on: February 01, 2020, 12:19:12 PM »
Why dont the emoji or whatever theyre called, work anymore on my iPad?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 061



« Reply #6 on: February 01, 2020, 12:21:28 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 243


The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: February 01, 2020, 12:24:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 01, 2020, 12:19:12 PM
Why dont the emoji or whatever theyre called, work anymore on my iPad?
I have the same problem.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 802


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: February 01, 2020, 06:10:16 PM »
Going to risk a Chinky in York.
 klins
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 873

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: February 01, 2020, 06:47:05 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 01, 2020, 06:10:16 PM
Going to risk a Chinky in York.
 klins

HOPE YOU GET SARS YOU PEDANTIC CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 871



« Reply #10 on: February 01, 2020, 07:03:30 PM »
Shall we grow our own food & fish our own seas again now we're allowed? might even make our own medicine. :homer:
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 757


« Reply #11 on: February 01, 2020, 07:33:56 PM »
So A few hours in, even though we don't leave for 11 months, you're crowing?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 243


The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: February 01, 2020, 07:37:05 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 01, 2020, 07:33:56 PM
So A few hours in, even though we don't leave for 11 months, you're crowing?
so a few hours in and you're whinging. :chrisk:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 757


« Reply #13 on: February 01, 2020, 07:41:51 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 01, 2020, 07:37:05 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 01, 2020, 07:33:56 PM
So A few hours in, even though we don't leave for 11 months, you're crowing?
so a few hours in and you're whinging. :chrisk:

FFS!
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 473


« Reply #14 on: February 01, 2020, 08:06:09 PM »
Loser still crying. Its fucking delightful.

YOU LOST. LOSERS. GET OVER IT.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 126


« Reply #15 on: February 01, 2020, 08:20:29 PM »
I thought you were badging out for the day Bob?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 473


« Reply #16 on: February 01, 2020, 08:55:21 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:20:29 PM
I thought you were badging out for the day Bob?

Been out, back in now with a nice bottle of Hibiki to keep me rolling.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 243


The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: February 01, 2020, 09:05:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:55:21 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:20:29 PM
I thought you were badging out for the day Bob?

Been out, back in now with a nice bottle of Hibiki to keep me rolling.

this should good . :matty:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 061



« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:41:25 PM »
 
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 802


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:22:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 01, 2020, 06:47:05 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 01, 2020, 06:10:16 PM
Going to risk a Chinky in York.
 klins

HOPE YOU GET SARS YOU PEDANTIC CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍

You can spell SARS !!
 jc
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Monster Munch

Posts: 14


« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:52:07 PM »
Historically we already have shortages of some medicines (which come and go periodically).  
Don't believe people who will blame Brexit for something that already happens.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 323

Pack o cunts


« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:28:20 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:22:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 01, 2020, 06:47:05 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 01, 2020, 06:10:16 PM
Going to risk a Chinky in York.
 klins

HOPE YOU GET SARS YOU PEDANTIC CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍

You can spell SARS !!
 jc

Still doesn't know his SARS from his EBOLA though

 :basil:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 241



« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:50:41 PM »
It's like Dawn of the Dead in TS1 - though that is not Brexit related  monkey
