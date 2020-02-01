Welcome,
February 03, 2020, 02:20:32 PM
ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 866
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
on:
February 01, 2020, 11:57:09 AM »
FUCKING SILLY SNOWFLAKE ❄️❄️❄️ LEFTY CUNTS 👍😂😂😂👍
🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 126
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #1 on:
February 01, 2020, 12:01:51 PM »
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 079
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #2 on:
February 01, 2020, 12:12:52 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?
No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 236
The ace face.
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #3 on:
February 01, 2020, 12:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 01, 2020, 12:12:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?
No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
why,is that the only place to buy it.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 079
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #4 on:
February 01, 2020, 12:18:07 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 01, 2020, 12:17:34 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 01, 2020, 12:12:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?
No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
why,is that the only place to buy it.
Easy
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 079
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #5 on:
February 01, 2020, 12:19:12 PM »
Why dont the emoji or whatever theyre called, work anymore on my iPad?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 060
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #6 on:
February 01, 2020, 12:21:28 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 236
The ace face.
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #7 on:
February 01, 2020, 12:24:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 01, 2020, 12:19:12 PM
Why dont the emoji or whatever theyre called, work anymore on my iPad?
I have the same problem.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 799
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #8 on:
February 01, 2020, 06:10:16 PM »
Going to risk a Chinky in York.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 866
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #9 on:
February 01, 2020, 06:47:05 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 01, 2020, 06:10:16 PM
Going to risk a Chinky in York.
HOPE YOU GET SARS YOU PEDANTIC CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 871
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #10 on:
February 01, 2020, 07:03:30 PM »
Shall we grow our own food & fish our own seas again now we're allowed? might even make our own medicine.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 757
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #11 on:
February 01, 2020, 07:33:56 PM »
So A few hours in, even though we don't leave for 11 months, you're crowing?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 236
The ace face.
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #12 on:
February 01, 2020, 07:37:05 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 01, 2020, 07:33:56 PM
So A few hours in, even though we don't leave for 11 months, you're crowing?
so a few hours in and you're whinging.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 757
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #13 on:
February 01, 2020, 07:41:51 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 01, 2020, 07:37:05 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 01, 2020, 07:33:56 PM
So A few hours in, even though we don't leave for 11 months, you're crowing?
so a few hours in and you're whinging.
FFS!
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 472
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #14 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:06:09 PM »
Loser still crying. Its fucking delightful.
YOU LOST. LOSERS. GET OVER IT.
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 126
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #15 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:20:29 PM »
I thought you were badging out for the day Bob?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 472
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #16 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:55:21 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:20:29 PM
I thought you were badging out for the day Bob?
Been out, back in now with a nice bottle of Hibiki to keep me rolling.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 236
The ace face.
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #17 on:
February 01, 2020, 09:05:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:55:21 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:20:29 PM
I thought you were badging out for the day Bob?
Been out, back in now with a nice bottle of Hibiki to keep me rolling.
this should good .
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 060
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 01:41:25 PM »
Logged
