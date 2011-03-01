Welcome,
February 01, 2020, 07:10:17 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
Author
Topic: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 821
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
on:
Today
at 11:57:09 AM »
FUCKING SILLY SNOWFLAKE ❄️❄️❄️ LEFTY CUNTS 👍😂😂😂👍
🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 102
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:01:51 PM »
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 076
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:12:52 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?
No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 221
The ace face.
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:12:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?
No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
why,is that the only place to buy it.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 076
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:18:07 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 12:17:34 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:12:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?
No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
why,is that the only place to buy it.
Easy
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 076
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:19:12 PM »
Why dont the emoji or whatever theyre called, work anymore on my iPad?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 029
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:21:28 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 221
The ace face.
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:24:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:19:12 PM
Why dont the emoji or whatever theyre called, work anymore on my iPad?
I have the same problem.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 790
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:10:16 PM »
Going to risk a Chinky in York.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 821
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:47:05 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 06:10:16 PM
Going to risk a Chinky in York.
HOPE YOU GET SARS YOU PEDANTIC CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 867
Re: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:03:30 PM »
Shall we grow our own food & fish our own seas again now we're allowed? might even make our own medicine.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Login with username, password and session length
