February 01, 2020, 07:10:17 PM
Author Topic: ANYONE RAN OUT OF FOOD OR MEDICINE YET ? 🤔  (Read 175 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 821

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 11:57:09 AM »
FUCKING SILLY SNOWFLAKE  ❄️❄️❄️ LEFTY CUNTS  👍😂😂😂👍

🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
CapsDave
Posts: 4 102


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:01:51 PM »
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 076



« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:12:52 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?

No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 221


The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:12:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?

No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
why,is that the only place to buy it. charles
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 076



« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:18:07 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:17:34 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:12:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:01:51 PM
Have we stopped paying the EU £350M a week yet?

No, cos if we did wed run out of food and medicine
why,is that the only place to buy it. charles

Easy
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 076



« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:19:12 PM »
Why dont the emoji or whatever theyre called, work anymore on my iPad?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 029



« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:21:28 PM »
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 221


The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:24:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:19:12 PM
Why dont the emoji or whatever theyre called, work anymore on my iPad?
I have the same problem.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 790


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:10:16 PM »
Going to risk a Chinky in York.
 klins
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 821

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:47:05 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 06:10:16 PM
Going to risk a Chinky in York.
 klins

HOPE YOU GET SARS YOU PEDANTIC CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 867



« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:03:30 PM »
Shall we grow our own food & fish our own seas again now we're allowed? might even make our own medicine. :homer:
