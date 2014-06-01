Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing  (Read 521 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 226



« on: Yesterday at 10:11:30 AM »
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 442


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:30:51 AM »
Can't wait for pictures of the luvvies in tears when the gravy train is ended with the decriminalisation of not paying the licence fee.


Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 226



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:34:28 AM »
Shame he cannot mention our brilliant music industry and the new developed skill of brushing vile crimes under the carpet in the name of multicultural ideology.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 226



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:38:03 AM »
This is who the BBC employ to deliver messages to our youngsters.

Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 870



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:46:10 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:38:03 AM
This is who the BBC employ to deliver messages to our youngsters.


This bag of shit should have been dragged off stage & kicked to fuck.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
towz
Posts: 7 654


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:11:30 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?

FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it  :like:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 442


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:02:33 AM »
Just another example of one rule for them another for us.

Just imagine the media uproar if a white comedian had told an audience to murder their remain voting children.

towz
Posts: 7 654


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:06:26 AM »
It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 442


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:07:13 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:01:15 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:11:30 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?

FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it  :like:

It's not though is it?

Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.
You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 960


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:12:36 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:06:26 AM
It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go

A joke?

So if some nut job in the crowd goes home and stabs their parents to death, it'll have been done in the name of comedy?
Glory Glory Man United
towz
Posts: 7 654


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:31:25 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:07:13 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:01:15 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:11:30 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?

FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it  :like:

It's not though is it?

Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.
You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.


Carefully selected information, are you for real?  charles
towz
Posts: 7 654


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:32:49 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:12:36 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:06:26 AM
It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go

A joke?

So if some nut job in the crowd goes home and stabs their parents to death, it'll have been done in the name of comedy?

Seriously? 
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 227


The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:06:26 AM
It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go
I agree but it seems jokes like that are only allowed if your politics and gender/ethnicity are "correct".
Jo Brand  "The way to a man's heart is through his hanky pocket with a breadknife."
Dapper laughs(no,me neither), "what did you say, gagging for a rape.?)
both risible but guess which one got dropped from tv.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 442


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:51:41 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:31:25 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:07:13 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:01:15 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:11:30 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?

FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it  :like:

It's not though is it?

Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.
You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.


Carefully selected information, are you for real?  charles

So you'd be happy with Children being warned about the rise in Islamic child sex gangs and terrorist attacks?

Or the Islamic practice of cutting a girls clitoris off?

How about the barbaric slaughter of animals?

ARE YOU FOR REAL?  mcl
towz
Posts: 7 654


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:36:20 PM »
Yes absolutely, children should be educated that a minority of so-called Muslims practice such barbarity,  as they should be educated in all matters that will benefit their understanding of the world around them

All slaughter of animals is barbaric by the way
Skinz
Posts: 1 998


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:50:08 PM »
I want all you black people to go home and kill your knife-wielding kids. I also want Muslims to go home and murder their Jihadi youngsters.

It's only comedy remember  :bc:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 226



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:15:37 PM »
Another day and another arsehole torn into the board's fuckwit.

This is propaganda - there is no other way to describe it. It is also political propaganda that right minded people can see through. You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).

As for the "joke" - as Coulby points out - I don't mind a bit of black humour but it is completely unfair when the likes of Chubby and other right of centre comedians point fun are censored, pilloried and banned for saying much less. 
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 227


The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:22:00 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:15:37 PM
Another day and another arsehole torn into the board's fuckwit.

This is propaganda - there is no other way to describe it. It is also political propaganda that right minded people can see through. You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).

As for the "joke" - as Coulby points out - I don't mind a bit of black humour but it is completely unfair when the likes of Chubby and other right of centre comedians point fun are censored, pilloried and banned for saying much less. 
jimmy_cooper is the name, mod/punk (with a bit of sixties soul) is me game.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 442


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:36:13 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:36:20 PM
Yes absolutely, children should be educated that a minority of so-called Muslims practice such barbarity,  as they should be educated in all matters that will benefit their understanding of the world around them

Haha yeah right, and you wouldn't be calling such an educational program 'islamophobic' at all would you?  mcl

Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:36:20 PM
All slaughter of animals is barbaric by the way

Don't talk so stupid.

There is a world of difference between an animal being stunned and slaughtered to having its throat slit, often after watching other animals befall the same fate and slowly dying.



Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 442


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:40:19 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:50:08 PM
I want all you black people to go home and kill your knife-wielding kids. I also want Muslims to go home and murder their Jihadi youngsters.

It's only comedy remember  :bc:

Towz and the rest of his lefty pals on here specialise in hypocrisy. It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.

As an example - when was the last time you heard of Owen Jones or Corbyn/McDonald described as far left? Never is the answer. But by god do the media love to portray the likes of Reece Mogg and Nigel Farage as 'far right'.


towz
Posts: 7 654


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:42:06 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:15:37 PM
You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).


There you go again, you really are worryingly obsessed with child abuse, I think you need to see someone
towz
Posts: 7 654


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:43:52 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:36:13 PM

There is a world of difference between an animal being stunned and slaughtered to having its throat slit, often after watching other animals befall the same fate and slowly dying.


Breeding animals specifically to kill them and eat them is cruel and barbaric how ever it's done
towz
Posts: 7 654


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:45:05 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:40:19 PM
It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.


One example please of me being racist or sexist

Hateful I'll accept, I hate your self pitying gammon headed xenophobia
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 226



« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:47:28 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:42:06 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:15:37 PM
You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).


There you go again, you really are worryingly obsessed with child abuse, I think you need to see someone

So you don't think it is serious? You are bordering condoning it given your pathetic attempts to defends their antics.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 226



« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:48:52 PM »
Kids should be enriched with information about the pro and cons of our modern day multicultural society. As well as the benefits, kids such be educated about the extreme mysogny that exists within non-secular families, vaginal operations to convert them back to virgins, beatings, polygamy, lack of freedom, completely covered with a veil, arranged marriages, murder, public sector cover ups for vile crimes etc etc... If unbalanced it is propaganda.
Skinz
Posts: 1 998


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:52:49 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:40:19 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:50:08 PM
I want all you black people to go home and kill your knife-wielding kids. I also want Muslims to go home and murder their Jihadi youngsters.

It's only comedy remember  :bc:

Towz and the rest of his lefty pals on here specialise in hypocrisy. It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.

As an example - when was the last time you heard of Owen Jones or Corbyn/McDonald described as far left? Never is the answer. But by god do the media love to portray the likes of Reece Mogg and Nigel Farage as 'far right'.




One of the good things about Brexit is it has brought people's true agendas to the surface, especially the media. People are now walking about with big arrows above their heads with 'CUNT' written across. Heres hoping for proper unrest so we can go on a good fuckin purge, and rid these treacherous cunts.

<<Disclaimer: ^^It might be comedy>>
towz
Posts: 7 654


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 01:59:13 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:47:28 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:42:06 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:15:37 PM
You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).


There you go again, you really are worryingly obsessed with child abuse, I think you need to see someone

So you don't think it is serious? You are bordering condoning it given your pathetic attempts to defends their antics.

I'm not defending anything you fucking stupid cunt. I am questioning your frankly disturbing OBSESSION with sexual abuse of children, which you seem to take ghoulish delight in revelling in fantasies of
El Capitan
Posts: 40 283


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 02:03:29 PM »
STOP DEFENDING PAEDOS, TOWZ 







Or something  :nige:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 226



« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 02:05:48 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:59:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:47:28 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:42:06 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:15:37 PM
You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).


There you go again, you really are worryingly obsessed with child abuse, I think you need to see someone

So you don't think it is serious? You are bordering condoning it given your pathetic attempts to defends their antics.

I'm not defending anything you fucking stupid cunt. I am questioning your frankly disturbing OBSESSION with sexual abuse of children, which you seem to take ghoulish delight in revelling in fantasies of

You need to broaden your repertoire of responses daft arse; you are fooling nobody. Your deflection antics to defend the creatures is exactly the tactics of our public servants use to brush under the carpet the worst that this new culture brings to our society. You are a fucking disgrace.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 442


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 02:11:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:43:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:36:13 PM

There is a world of difference between an animal being stunned and slaughtered to having its throat slit, often after watching other animals befall the same fate and slowly dying.


Breeding animals specifically to kill them and eat them is cruel and barbaric how ever it's done

As opposed to finding them in the wild and killing them?
Are you one of those vegan lunatics Towz?


You realize that killing animals and eating them is perfectly natural and that it is essential for the survival of most species on the planet?

El Capitan
Posts: 40 283


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 02:13:19 PM »
Fucking vegan, paedo defending, Muslim convert cunt
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 442


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 02:16:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:13:19 PM
Fucking vegan, paedo defending, Muslim convert cunt

Eat meat? Are you barbaric?

Towz is a very confused persona, but I suppose when you specialise in hypocrisy what else would you expect?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 227


The ace face.


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 02:24:35 PM »
nobody on here defends the grooming gangs that's just silly, however some are very silent on the unacceptable behaviour of muslims and others based on there religious based culture, whilst queuing up to demonize tommy robinson and EDL types, that's where the conflict lies .
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 226



« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 02:32:44 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:24:35 PM
nobody on here defends the grooming gangs that's just silly, however some are very silent on the unacceptable behaviour of muslims and others based on there religious based culture, whilst queuing up to demonize tommy robinson and EDL types, that's where the conflict lies .

You talking about on here or in our public services?

Equally "silly" is inferring perversion to anyone openly against it.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 227


The ace face.


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 02:55:41 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:32:44 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:24:35 PM
nobody on here defends the grooming gangs that's just silly, however some are very silent on the unacceptable behaviour of muslims and others based on there religious based culture, whilst queuing up to demonize tommy robinson and EDL types, that's where the conflict lies .

You talking about on here or in our public services?

Equally "silly" is inferring perversion to anyone openly against it.
well I did say on here, but the problem is nationwide,matty's post is typical of the liberal left, bobup the liberal right,(yes it does exist).It has been accepted that the establishment sat on the rape gangs antics in the name of multiculturism,so people feel offended by that when it seems old bill are on your doorstep for a hate crime if you tweet or facebook something that doesn't fit the established ideal.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jethro Tull
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 870
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 04:48:03 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:43:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:36:13 PM

There is a world of difference between an animal being stunned and slaughtered to having its throat slit, often after watching other animals befall the same fate and slowly dying.


Breeding animals specifically to kill them and eat them is cruel and barbaric how ever it's done
This is true but muslims are allowed to torture animals letting them die a terrifying painful death' although they do say a prayer for them they reckon.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 790


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 06:09:03 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:01:15 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:11:30 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?

FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it  :like:

The factually incorrect bit is that anybody disputed any of those things in the first place. No mention of the huge positives our nation has contributed to the world. Thats the point.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 562


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 06:48:41 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:36:20 PM
Yes absolutely, children should be educated that a minority of so-called Muslims practice such barbarity,  as they should be educated in all matters that will benefit their understanding of the world around them

All slaughter of animals is barbaric by the way

 monkey

I do like the way apologists like you try to undermine their identity as Muslims by referring to them as "so-called".
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 226



« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 08:52:24 PM »
BBC asian reporter being blatantly racist last night .... "It's a very white crowd" (in Parliament Square)

As a white person can you get away with saying "it's a very black crowd?"

https://mobile.twitter.com/JuliaHB1/status/1223592304444919809


 
MF(c)
Posts: 3 953



« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:06:29 PM »
Kosher alright though of course boys.  Nothing more disingenuous than muzzie bashers fey passion for animal welfare  . Its absolute bullshit
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 442


« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:16:35 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:06:29 PM
Kosher alright though of course boys.  Nothing more disingenuous than muzzie bashers fey passion for animal welfare  . Its absolute bullshit

DON'T FORGET DER JEWS

A true Labour hero right here.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 227


The ace face.


« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:36:13 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:06:29 PM
Kosher alright though of course boys.  Nothing more disingenuous than muzzie bashers fey passion for animal welfare  . Its absolute bullshit
no it's not and people are more aware of now how animals are killed based on religion,we're not in the fucking desert now.
and while we're at it, if we are quite rightly banning fgm, the circumcision  want's looking at well.how's that for balance. :pope2:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 40 283


« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:38:51 PM »
Its a good point that Coulbs









 :duh:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 227


The ace face.


« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:38:51 PM
Its a good point that Coulbs









 :duh:

I look through the prism of objectivity and logic, not bigotry and small mindedness, try it sometime.
and it's jimmy _cooper. :jowo5:
(until goldby releases the name change button. :chrisk:)
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 953



« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:01:34 PM »
Abbotoirs are brutal places full stop. Lets not pretend we really care about the finer detail of the procedures although i think 85% of halal is stunned in the same way as conventional UK slaughter practice.

See bobupanddowns reaction there, really passionate about halal seemingly but gets prickly when kosher is highlighted. Its just so transparent. Some people who chunter on about halal will happily advocate fox hunting and other unspeakable cruelty to animals and even people. But halal really stirs the sincere and massive compassion they have for chickens 
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 227


The ace face.


« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:14:54 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:01:34 PM
Abbotoirs are brutal places full stop. Lets not pretend we really care about the finer detail of the procedures although i think 85% of halal is stunned in the same way as conventional UK slaughter practice.

See bobupanddowns reaction there, really passionate about halal seemingly but gets prickly when kosher is highlighted. Its just so transparent. Some people who chunter on about halal will happily advocate fox hunting and other unspeakable cruelty to animals and even people. But halal really stirs the sincere and massive compassion they have for chickens 
that's exactly where you're wrong, however hypocritical, people like to think animals are killed "humanely" and quickly,a lot of generalisations in the rest of your post.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 442


« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:47:50 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:01:34 PM
Abbotoirs are brutal places full stop.

You ever watched animals hunt? Cats that catch a baby bird won't kill it, they'll use its screams for help to lure its parents down so they can kill them all.

Life is brutal you dumb motherfucker.

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:01:34 PM
Lets not pretend we really care about the finer detail of the procedures although i think 85% of halal is stunned in the same way as conventional UK slaughter practice.


Of course we care about the finer details, we buy free range eggs and grass fed cattle. How our meat is prepared is important. 75% of MFC Dooms statistics are made up on the spot.

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:01:34 PM
See bobupanddowns reaction there, really passionate about halal seemingly but gets prickly when kosher is highlighted. Its just so transparent. Some people who chunter on about halal will happily advocate fox hunting and other unspeakable cruelty to animals and even people. But halal really stirs the sincere and massive compassion they have for chickens 

You know fully as well as I do that two wrongs don't make a right. We don't see kosher butchers or take always on our high streets. We don't see Jewsish nonce gangs raping children. Your attempt at deflection is pathetic.

I dont give a fuck which middle eastern death cult you worship, the practice of unhumane slaughter has no place in this country.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 953



« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:54:01 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:47:50 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:01:34 PM
Abbotoirs are brutal places full stop.

You ever watched animals hunt? Cats that catch a baby bird won't kill it, they'll use its screams for help to lure its parents down so they can kill them all.

Life is brutal you dumb motherfucker.

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:01:34 PM
Lets not pretend we really care about the finer detail of the procedures although i think 85% of halal is stunned in the same way as conventional UK slaughter practice.


Of course we care about the finer details, we buy free range eggs and grass fed cattle. How our meat is prepared is important. 75% of MFC Dooms statistics are made up on the spot.

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:01:34 PM
See bobupanddowns reaction there, really passionate about halal seemingly but gets prickly when kosher is highlighted. Its just so transparent. Some people who chunter on about halal will happily advocate fox hunting and other unspeakable cruelty to animals and even people. But halal really stirs the sincere and massive compassion they have for chickens 

You know fully as well as I do that two wrongs don't make a right. We don't see kosher butchers or take always on our high streets. We don't see Jewsish nonce gangs raping children. Your attempt at deflection is pathetic.

I dont give a fuck which middle eastern death cult you worship, the practice of unhumane slaughter has no place in this country.



What rambling fuckwittery.

Kosher and halal slaughter is indistinguishable. They have a place in the uk because its legal and nobody is serious about outlawing it because everyone knows the world of meat making is a horrible messy business and whether you cut an animals throat and say a prayer is neither her nor there when its about to get kicked around, cut a thousand ways, minced and mashed anyway. Would be nice to think all our meat lives a happy life on a picture book farm before being tickled to death but its not the reality for cheap mass market meat.

The vast majority of halal in the UK is stunned just like Tommy Robinson approved meat is. Actually i think kosher is much less likely to be stunned so you should be much more outraged about that. Your outrage isn't sincere though is it, must have missed your passionate condemnation of veal, frois gras and fox hunting you big lefty snowflake you.
barwick b'stard
Posts: 105


« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:43:06 AM »
All Doom appears to be doing is projecting his own hypocrisy onto others and making silly strawman arguments.  souey
