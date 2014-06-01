Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 226







Posts: 8 226 Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « on: Yesterday at 10:11:30 AM » https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113



This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.



The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ... This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ... Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 442





Posts: 1 442 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:30:51 AM » Can't wait for pictures of the luvvies in tears when the gravy train is ended with the decriminalisation of not paying the licence fee.





Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 226







Posts: 8 226 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:34:28 AM » Shame he cannot mention our brilliant music industry and the new developed skill of brushing vile crimes under the carpet in the name of multicultural ideology. Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 7 654





Posts: 7 654 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:11:30 AM https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113



This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.



The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?



FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 442





Posts: 1 442 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:02:33 AM » Just another example of one rule for them another for us.



Just imagine the media uproar if a white comedian had told an audience to murder their remain voting children.



Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 442





Posts: 1 442 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:07:13 AM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:01:15 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:11:30 AM https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113



This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.



The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?



FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it

It's not though is it?



Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.

You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.

It's not though is it?Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 960





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 960Once in every lifetime Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:12:36 AM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:06:26 AM It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go



A joke?



So if some nut job in the crowd goes home and stabs their parents to death, it'll have been done in the name of comedy? A joke?So if some nut job in the crowd goes home and stabs their parents to death, it'll have been done in the name of comedy? Logged Glory Glory Man United

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 227





The ace face.





Posts: 24 227The ace face. Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 AM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:06:26 AM It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go

I agree but it seems jokes like that are only allowed if your politics and gender/ethnicity are "correct".

Jo Brand  "The way to a man's heart is through his hanky pocket with a breadknife."

Dapper laughs(no,me neither), "what did you say, gagging for a rape.?)

both risible but guess which one got dropped from tv. I agree but it seems jokes like that are only allowed if your politics and gender/ethnicity are "correct".Jo Brand  "The way to a man's heart is through his hanky pocket with a breadknife."Dapper laughs(no,me neither), "what did you say, gagging for a rape.?)both risible but guess which one got dropped from tv. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

towz

Online



Posts: 7 654





Posts: 7 654 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:36:20 PM » Yes absolutely, children should be educated that a minority of so-called Muslims practice such barbarity, as they should be educated in all matters that will benefit their understanding of the world around them



All slaughter of animals is barbaric by the way Logged

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 1 998





Posts: 1 998 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:50:08 PM »



It's only comedy remember I want all you black people to go home and kill your knife-wielding kids. I also want Muslims to go home and murder their Jihadi youngsters.It's only comedy remember Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 226







Posts: 8 226 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:15:37 PM » Another day and another arsehole torn into the board's fuckwit.



This is propaganda - there is no other way to describe it. It is also political propaganda that right minded people can see through. You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).



As for the "joke" - as Coulby points out - I don't mind a bit of black humour but it is completely unfair when the likes of Chubby and other right of centre comedians point fun are censored, pilloried and banned for saying much less. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 227





The ace face.





Posts: 24 227The ace face. Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:22:00 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:15:37 PM Another day and another arsehole torn into the board's fuckwit.



This is propaganda - there is no other way to describe it. It is also political propaganda that right minded people can see through. You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).



As for the "joke" - as Coulby points out - I don't mind a bit of black humour but it is completely unfair when the likes of Chubby and other right of centre comedians point fun are censored, pilloried and banned for saying much less.

jimmy_cooper is the name, mod/punk (with a bit of sixties soul) is me game.

jimmy_cooper is the name, mod/punk (with a bit of sixties soul) is me game. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 442





Posts: 1 442 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:36:13 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:36:20 PM Yes absolutely, children should be educated that a minority of so-called Muslims practice such barbarity, as they should be educated in all matters that will benefit their understanding of the world around them

Haha yeah right, and you wouldn't be calling such an educational program 'islamophobic' at all would you?



Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:36:20 PM All slaughter of animals is barbaric by the way



Don't talk so stupid.



There is a world of difference between an animal being stunned and slaughtered to having its throat slit, often after watching other animals befall the same fate and slowly dying.







Haha yeah right, and you wouldn't be calling such an educational program 'islamophobic' at all would you?Don't talk so stupid.There is a world of difference between an animal being stunned and slaughtered to having its throat slit, often after watching other animals befall the same fate and slowly dying. Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 442





Posts: 1 442 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:40:19 PM » Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:50:08 PM



It's only comedy remember

I want all you black people to go home and kill your knife-wielding kids. I also want Muslims to go home and murder their Jihadi youngsters.It's only comedy remember

Towz and the rest of his lefty pals on here specialise in hypocrisy. It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.



As an example - when was the last time you heard of Owen Jones or Corbyn/McDonald described as far left? Never is the answer. But by god do the media love to portray the likes of Reece Mogg and Nigel Farage as 'far right'.





Towz and the rest of his lefty pals on here specialise in hypocrisy. It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.As an example - when was the last time you heard of Owen Jones or Corbyn/McDonald described as far left? Never is the answer. But by god do the media love to portray the likes of Reece Mogg and Nigel Farage as 'far right'. Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 7 654





Posts: 7 654 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:42:06 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:15:37 PM You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).





There you go again, you really are worryingly obsessed with child abuse, I think you need to see someone There you go again, you really are worryingly obsessed with child abuse, I think you need to see someone Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 7 654





Posts: 7 654 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:43:52 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:36:13 PM

There is a world of difference between an animal being stunned and slaughtered to having its throat slit, often after watching other animals befall the same fate and slowly dying.





Breeding animals specifically to kill them and eat them is cruel and barbaric how ever it's done Breeding animals specifically to kill them and eat them is cruel and barbaric how ever it's done Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 7 654





Posts: 7 654 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:45:05 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:40:19 PM It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.





One example please of me being racist or sexist



Hateful I'll accept, I hate your self pitying gammon headed xenophobia One example please of me being racist or sexistHateful I'll accept, I hate your self pitying gammon headed xenophobia Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 226







Posts: 8 226 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:48:52 PM » Kids should be enriched with information about the pro and cons of our modern day multicultural society. As well as the benefits, kids such be educated about the extreme mysogny that exists within non-secular families, vaginal operations to convert them back to virgins, beatings, polygamy, lack of freedom, completely covered with a veil, arranged marriages, murder, public sector cover ups for vile crimes etc etc... If unbalanced it is propaganda. Logged

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 1 998





Posts: 1 998 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:52:49 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:40:19 PM Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:50:08 PM



It's only comedy remember

I want all you black people to go home and kill your knife-wielding kids. I also want Muslims to go home and murder their Jihadi youngsters.It's only comedy remember

Towz and the rest of his lefty pals on here specialise in hypocrisy. It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.



As an example - when was the last time you heard of Owen Jones or Corbyn/McDonald described as far left? Never is the answer. But by god do the media love to portray the likes of Reece Mogg and Nigel Farage as 'far right'.







Towz and the rest of his lefty pals on here specialise in hypocrisy. It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.As an example - when was the last time you heard of Owen Jones or Corbyn/McDonald described as far left? Never is the answer. But by god do the media love to portray the likes of Reece Mogg and Nigel Farage as 'far right'.

One of the good things about Brexit is it has brought people's true agendas to the surface, especially the media. People are now walking about with big arrows above their heads with 'CUNT' written across. Heres hoping for proper unrest so we can go on a good fuckin purge, and rid these treacherous cunts.



<<Disclaimer: ^^It might be comedy>> One of the good things about Brexit is it has brought people's true agendas to the surface, especially the media. People are now walking about with big arrows above their heads with 'CUNT' written across. Heres hoping for proper unrest so we can go on a good fuckin purge, and rid these treacherous cunts.< > Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 442





Posts: 1 442 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 02:11:32 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:43:52 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:36:13 PM

There is a world of difference between an animal being stunned and slaughtered to having its throat slit, often after watching other animals befall the same fate and slowly dying.





Breeding animals specifically to kill them and eat them is cruel and barbaric how ever it's done

Breeding animals specifically to kill them and eat them is cruel and barbaric how ever it's done

As opposed to finding them in the wild and killing them?

Are you one of those vegan lunatics Towz?





You realize that killing animals and eating them is perfectly natural and that it is essential for the survival of most species on the planet?



As opposed to finding them in the wild and killing them?Are you one of those vegan lunatics Towz?You realize that killing animals and eating them is perfectly natural and that it is essential for the survival of most species on the planet? Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 227





The ace face.





Posts: 24 227The ace face. Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 02:24:35 PM » nobody on here defends the grooming gangs that's just silly, however some are very silent on the unacceptable behaviour of muslims and others based on there religious based culture, whilst queuing up to demonize tommy robinson and EDL types, that's where the conflict lies . Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 226







Posts: 8 226 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 02:32:44 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:24:35 PM nobody on here defends the grooming gangs that's just silly, however some are very silent on the unacceptable behaviour of muslims and others based on there religious based culture, whilst queuing up to demonize tommy robinson and EDL types, that's where the conflict lies .



You talking about on here or in our public services?



Equally "silly" is inferring perversion to anyone openly against it. You talking about on here or in our public services?Equally "silly" is inferring perversion to anyone openly against it. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 227





The ace face.





Posts: 24 227The ace face. Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 02:55:41 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:32:44 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:24:35 PM nobody on here defends the grooming gangs that's just silly, however some are very silent on the unacceptable behaviour of muslims and others based on there religious based culture, whilst queuing up to demonize tommy robinson and EDL types, that's where the conflict lies .



You talking about on here or in our public services?



Equally "silly" is inferring perversion to anyone openly against it.

You talking about on here or in our public services?Equally "silly" is inferring perversion to anyone openly against it. well I did say on here, but the problem is nationwide,matty's post is typical of the liberal left, bobup the liberal right,(yes it does exist).It has been accepted that the establishment sat on the rape gangs antics in the name of multiculturism,so people feel offended by that when it seems old bill are on your doorstep for a hate crime if you tweet or facebook something that doesn't fit the established ideal. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 790





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 790Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 06:09:03 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:01:15 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:11:30 AM https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113



This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.



The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?



FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it

The factually incorrect bit is that anybody disputed any of those things in the first place. No mention of the huge positives our nation has contributed to the world. Thats the point. The factually incorrect bit is that anybody disputed any of those things in the first place. No mention of the huge positives our nation has contributed to the world. Thats the point. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 562





Posts: 1 562 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 06:48:41 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:36:20 PM Yes absolutely, children should be educated that a minority of so-called Muslims practice such barbarity, as they should be educated in all matters that will benefit their understanding of the world around them



All slaughter of animals is barbaric by the way







I do like the way apologists like you try to undermine their identity as Muslims by referring to them as "so-called". I do like the way apologists like you try to undermine their identity as Muslims by referring to them as "so-called". Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 226







Posts: 8 226 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 08:52:24 PM »



As a white person can you get away with saying "it's a very black crowd?"



https://mobile.twitter.com/JuliaHB1/status/1223592304444919809





BBC asian reporter being blatantly racist last night .... "It's a very white crowd" (in Parliament Square)As a white person can you get away with saying "it's a very black crowd?" Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 3 952







Posts: 3 952 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:06:29 PM » . Its absolute bullshit Kosher alright though of course boys. Nothing more disingenuous than muzzie bashers fey passion for animal welfare. Its absolute bullshit Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 227





The ace face.





Posts: 24 227The ace face. Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:36:13 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:06:29 PM . Its absolute bullshit

Kosher alright though of course boys. Nothing more disingenuous than muzzie bashers fey passion for animal welfare. Its absolute bullshit

and while we're at it, if we are quite rightly banning fgm, the circumcision want's looking at well.how's that for balance. no it's not and people are more aware of now how animals are killed based on religion,we're not in the fucking desert now.and while we're at it, if we are quite rightly banning fgm, the circumcision want's looking at well.how's that for balance. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 3 952







Posts: 3 952 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:01:34 PM »



See bobupanddowns reaction there, really passionate about halal seemingly but gets prickly when kosher is highlighted. Its just so transparent. Some people who chunter on about halal will happily advocate fox hunting and other unspeakable cruelty to animals and even people. But halal really stirs the sincere and massive compassion they have for chickens Abbotoirs are brutal places full stop. Lets not pretend we really care about the finer detail of the procedures although i think 85% of halal is stunned in the same way as conventional UK slaughter practice.See bobupanddowns reaction there, really passionate about halal seemingly but gets prickly when kosher is highlighted. Its just so transparent. Some people who chunter on about halal will happily advocate fox hunting and other unspeakable cruelty to animals and even people. But halal really stirs the sincere and massive compassion they have for chickens Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 227





The ace face.





Posts: 24 227The ace face. Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:14:54 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:01:34 PM Lets not pretend we really care about the finer detail of the procedures although i think 85% of halal is stunned in the same way as conventional UK slaughter practice.



See bobupanddowns reaction there, really passionate about halal seemingly but gets prickly when kosher is highlighted. Its just so transparent. Some people who chunter on about halal will happily advocate fox hunting and other unspeakable cruelty to animals and even people. But halal really stirs the sincere and massive compassion they have for chickens

Abbotoirs are brutal places full stop.although i think 85% of halal is stunned in the same way as conventional UK slaughter practice.See bobupanddowns reaction there, really passionate about halal seemingly but gets prickly when kosher is highlighted. Its just so transparent. Some people who chunter on about halal will happily advocate fox hunting and other unspeakable cruelty to animals and even people. But halal really stirs the sincere and massive compassion they have for chickens

that's exactly where you're wrong, however hypocritical, people like to think animals are killed "humanely" and quickly,a lot of generalisations in the rest of your post. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "