|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113
This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.
The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...
Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?
FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it
It's not though is it?
Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.
You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
towz
|
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113
This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.
The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...
Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?
FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it
It's not though is it?
Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.
You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.
Carefully selected information, are you for real?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go
I agree but it seems jokes like that are only allowed if your politics and gender/ethnicity are "correct".
Jo Brand "The way to a man's heart is through his hanky pocket with a breadknife."
Dapper laughs(no,me neither), "what did you say, gagging for a rape.?)
both risible but guess which one got dropped from tv.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113
This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.
The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...
Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?
FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it
It's not though is it?
Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.
You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.
Carefully selected information, are you for real?
So you'd be happy with Children being warned about the rise in Islamic child sex gangs and terrorist attacks?
Or the Islamic practice of cutting a girls clitoris off?
How about the barbaric slaughter of animals?
ARE YOU FOR REAL?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Skinz
|
I want all you black people to go home and kill your knife-wielding kids. I also want Muslims to go home and murder their Jihadi youngsters.
It's only comedy remember
Towz and the rest of his lefty pals on here specialise in hypocrisy. It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.
As an example - when was the last time you heard of Owen Jones or Corbyn/McDonald described as far left? Never is the answer. But by god do the media love to portray the likes of Reece Mogg and Nigel Farage as 'far right'.
One of the good things about Brexit is it has brought people's true agendas to the surface, especially the media. People are now walking about with big arrows above their heads with 'CUNT' written across. Heres hoping for proper unrest so we can go on a good fuckin purge, and rid these treacherous cunts.
<<Disclaimer: ^^It might be comedy>>
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
There is a world of difference between an animal being stunned and slaughtered to having its throat slit, often after watching other animals befall the same fate and slowly dying.
Breeding animals specifically to kill them and eat them is cruel and barbaric how ever it's done
As opposed to finding them in the wild and killing them?
Are you one of those vegan lunatics Towz?
You realize that killing animals and eating them is perfectly natural and that it is essential for the survival of most species on the planet?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
nobody on here defends the grooming gangs that's just silly, however some are very silent on the unacceptable behaviour of muslims and others based on there religious based culture, whilst queuing up to demonize tommy robinson and EDL types, that's where the conflict lies .
You talking about on here or in our public services?
Equally "silly" is inferring perversion to anyone openly against it.
well I did say on here, but the problem is nationwide,matty's post is typical of the liberal left, bobup the liberal right,(yes it does exist).It has been accepted that the establishment sat on the rape gangs antics in the name of multiculturism,so people feel offended by that when it seems old bill are on your doorstep for a hate crime if you tweet or facebook something that doesn't fit the established ideal.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113
This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.
The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...
Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?
FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it
The factually incorrect bit is that anybody disputed any of those things in the first place. No mention of the huge positives our nation has contributed to the world. Thats the point.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|