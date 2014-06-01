Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing  (Read 214 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 10:11:30 AM »
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:51 AM »
Can't wait for pictures of the luvvies in tears when the gravy train is ended with the decriminalisation of not paying the licence fee.


Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:34:28 AM »
Shame he cannot mention our brilliant music industry and the new developed skill of brushing vile crimes under the carpet in the name of multicultural ideology.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:38:03 AM »
This is who the BBC employ to deliver messages to our youngsters.

Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:46:10 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:38:03 AM
This is who the BBC employ to deliver messages to our youngsters.


This bag of shit should have been dragged off stage & kicked to fuck.
towz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:01:15 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:11:30 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?

FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it  :like:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:02:33 AM »
Just another example of one rule for them another for us.

Just imagine the media uproar if a white comedian had told an audience to murder their remain voting children.

towz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:06:26 AM »
It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:07:13 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:01:15 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:11:30 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?

FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it  :like:

It's not though is it?

Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.
You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:12:36 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:06:26 AM
It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go

A joke?

So if some nut job in the crowd goes home and stabs their parents to death, it'll have been done in the name of comedy?
towz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:31:25 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:07:13 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:01:15 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:11:30 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?

FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it  :like:

It's not though is it?

Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.
You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.


Carefully selected information, are you for real?  charles
towz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:32:49 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:12:36 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:06:26 AM
It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go

A joke?

So if some nut job in the crowd goes home and stabs their parents to death, it'll have been done in the name of comedy?

Seriously? 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:36:53 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:06:26 AM
It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go
I agree but it seems jokes like that are only allowed if your politics and gender/ethnicity are "correct".
Jo Brand  "The way to a man's heart is through his hanky pocket with a breadknife."
Dapper laughs(no,me neither), "what did you say, gagging for a rape.?)
both risible but guess which one got dropped from tv.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:51:41 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:31:25 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:07:13 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:01:15 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:11:30 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113

This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?

FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it  :like:

It's not though is it?

Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.
You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.


Carefully selected information, are you for real?  charles

So you'd be happy with Children being warned about the rise in Islamic child sex gangs and terrorist attacks?

Or the Islamic practice of cutting a girls clitoris off?

How about the barbaric slaughter of animals?

ARE YOU FOR REAL?  mcl
towz
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:36:20 PM »
Yes absolutely, children should be educated that a minority of so-called Muslims practice such barbarity,  as they should be educated in all matters that will benefit their understanding of the world around them

All slaughter of animals is barbaric by the way
Skinz
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:50:08 PM »
I want all you black people to go home and kill your knife-wielding kids. I also want Muslims to go home and murder their Jihadi youngsters.

It's only comedy remember  :bc:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:15:37 PM »
Another day and another arsehole torn into the board's fuckwit.

This is propaganda - there is no other way to describe it. It is also political propaganda that right minded people can see through. You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).

As for the "joke" - as Coulby points out - I don't mind a bit of black humour but it is completely unfair when the likes of Chubby and other right of centre comedians point fun are censored, pilloried and banned for saying much less. 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:22:00 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:15:37 PM
Another day and another arsehole torn into the board's fuckwit.

This is propaganda - there is no other way to describe it. It is also political propaganda that right minded people can see through. You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).

As for the "joke" - as Coulby points out - I don't mind a bit of black humour but it is completely unfair when the likes of Chubby and other right of centre comedians point fun are censored, pilloried and banned for saying much less. 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:36:13 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:36:20 PM
Yes absolutely, children should be educated that a minority of so-called Muslims practice such barbarity,  as they should be educated in all matters that will benefit their understanding of the world around them

Haha yeah right, and you wouldn't be calling such an educational program 'islamophobic' at all would you?  mcl

Quote from: towz on Today at 12:36:20 PM
All slaughter of animals is barbaric by the way

Don't talk so stupid.

There is a world of difference between an animal being stunned and slaughtered to having its throat slit, often after watching other animals befall the same fate and slowly dying.



Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:40:19 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:50:08 PM
I want all you black people to go home and kill your knife-wielding kids. I also want Muslims to go home and murder their Jihadi youngsters.

It's only comedy remember  :bc:

Towz and the rest of his lefty pals on here specialise in hypocrisy. It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.

As an example - when was the last time you heard of Owen Jones or Corbyn/McDonald described as far left? Never is the answer. But by god do the media love to portray the likes of Reece Mogg and Nigel Farage as 'far right'.


towz
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:42:06 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:15:37 PM
You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).


There you go again, you really are worryingly obsessed with child abuse, I think you need to see someone
towz
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:43:52 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:36:13 PM

There is a world of difference between an animal being stunned and slaughtered to having its throat slit, often after watching other animals befall the same fate and slowly dying.


Breeding animals specifically to kill them and eat them is cruel and barbaric how ever it's done
towz
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:45:05 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:40:19 PM
It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.


One example please of me being racist or sexist

Hateful I'll accept, I hate your self pitying gammon headed xenophobia
Wee_Willie
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:47:28 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:42:06 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:15:37 PM
You then get those fanatics who cannot see it and those who can see it but refuse to acknowledge it (analogous to the public servants turning a blind eye to child exploitation).


There you go again, you really are worryingly obsessed with child abuse, I think you need to see someone

So you don't think it is serious? You are bordering condoning it given your pathetic attempts to defends their antics.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:48:52 PM »
Kids should be enriched with information about the pro and cons of our modern day multicultural society. As well as the benefits, kids such be educated about the extreme mysogny that exists within non-secular families, vaginal operations to convert them back to virgins, beatings, polygamy, lack of freedom, completely covered with a veil, arranged marriages, murder, public sector cover ups for vile crimes etc etc... If unbalanced it is propaganda.
Skinz
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:52:49 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:40:19 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:50:08 PM
I want all you black people to go home and kill your knife-wielding kids. I also want Muslims to go home and murder their Jihadi youngsters.

It's only comedy remember  :bc:

Towz and the rest of his lefty pals on here specialise in hypocrisy. It's ok for them to be hateful, racist or sexist but if anyone else does it then they need to be banned, deplatformed and shamed in the media.

As an example - when was the last time you heard of Owen Jones or Corbyn/McDonald described as far left? Never is the answer. But by god do the media love to portray the likes of Reece Mogg and Nigel Farage as 'far right'.




One of the good things about Brexit is it has brought people's true agendas to the surface, especially the media. People are now walking about with big arrows above their heads with 'CUNT' written across. Heres hoping for proper unrest so we can go on a good fuckin purge, and rid these treacherous cunts.

<<Disclaimer: ^^It might be comedy>>
