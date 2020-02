Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 219 Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « on: Today at 10:11:30 AM » https://mobile.twitter.com/cbbc/status/1223170327188058113



This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.



This is CBBC. It is attempting to brainwash our youngsters into believing that Britain is not a country to be proud of. Why does this disgusting cult hate its own country so much.

The sooner we pull the plug on this institution the better ...

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 423 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:51 AM » Can't wait for pictures of the luvvies in tears when the gravy train is ended with the decriminalisation of not paying the licence fee.





Wee_Willie

Shame he cannot mention our brilliant music industry and the new developed skill of brushing vile crimes under the carpet in the name of multicultural ideology.

towz

Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?



Was there anything factually incorrect in there, except that tea originated in China rather than India?

FYI, brainwashing with facts is called education, you should try it

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 423 Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:02:33 AM » Just another example of one rule for them another for us.



Just imagine the media uproar if a white comedian had told an audience to murder their remain voting children.



Bobupanddown

It's not though is it?



Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.

You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.

It's not though is it?

Its carefully selected information used to push an agenda on CHILDREN.

You leftists have to target children now because your arguments are all but dead with rational adults. You pathetic cunts.

RIK MAYALL

Posts: 10 958Once in every lifetime Re: Evidence of more BBC brainwashing « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:12:36 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 11:06:26 AM It's a joke, not a particularly funny one, but there you go



A joke?



A joke?

So if some nut job in the crowd goes home and stabs their parents to death, it'll have been done in the name of comedy?