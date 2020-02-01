Welcome,
February 01, 2020
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ALBERT ADOMAH.....
Author
Topic: ALBERT ADOMAH..... (Read 63 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 806
ALBERT ADOMAH.....
TO CARDIFF ON LOAN.... MISSED OUT THERE DIDNT WE 👎👎👎
calamity
Posts: 8 165
Re: ALBERT ADOMAH.....
What happened with Albert? Has he been injured/out of favor? Must have been one of the better championship players for a long time now.
tunstall
Posts: 2 972
Re: ALBERT ADOMAH.....
He's fucking shite
