February 02, 2020, 07:34:50 PM
Author Topic: Womens 6 Nations  (Read 418 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 09:02:06 AM »
 :meltdown: souey

Never heard of it until I tuned into the BBC this morning

plug plug plug
calamity
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:08:32 AM »
You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?  :jackanory:   
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:13:39 AM »
Well googled ...
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:08:32 AM
You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?  :jackanory:   

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?

The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.
Gramsci
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:24:58 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:36:51 AM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:08:32 AM
You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?  :jackanory:   

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?

The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.

are you  a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:38:55 AM »
more lesbos in the teams than the island, monkey
(nowt wrong with that. )
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:24:58 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:36:51 AM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:08:32 AM
You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?  :jackanory:   

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?

The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.

are you  a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob 

Your hypocrisy is staggering, you vilify the daily mail, fox news or the new media for pushing conservative or right wing rhetoric but rejoice in the same bullshit from the left leaning press.

The BBC is suppose to support all British people, not far leftist and minority causes.

Some self introspection is in order Dr Gobshyte.
Gramsci
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:29:00 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:49:26 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:24:58 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:36:51 AM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:08:32 AM
You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?  :jackanory:   

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?

The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.

are you  a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob 

Your hypocrisy is staggering, you vilify the daily mail, fox news or the new media for pushing conservative or right wing rhetoric but rejoice in the same bullshit from the left leaning press.

The BBC is suppose to support all British people, not far leftist and minority causes.

Some self introspection is in order Dr Gobshyte.

What the fuck are you on about 

I wouldn't waste my time talking with you about any of the above.

I was merely asking if you were a happy go lucky kinda guy, because fucking hell lad, you sound like one angry, miserable, bitter lonely man.

Chill the fuck out  :meltdown:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:19:05 PM »
Ah, distract from the subject. When your hypocrisy is called out claim its part of a meltdown. Finally retort you dont care.

So utterly pathetic and predictable, Dr Gobshyte.
Gramsci
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:27:50 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:19:05 PM
Ah, distract from the subject. When your hypocrisy is called out claim its part of a meltdown. Finally retort you dont care.

So utterly pathetic and predictable, Dr Gobshyte.


 klins :meltdown: klins
calamity
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:53:18 PM »
I dont watch it but I know it exists. What a silly argument Robert.  :duh:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:58:00 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 04:53:18 PM
I dont watch it but I know it exists. What a silly argument Robert.  :duh:

I don't understand your point?

I know professional Counter Strike (E Sport) exists but the state ran taxpayer funded national broadcaster doesn't cover it despite there being more participants then women's Rugby.

It's not the job of the BBC to push radical feminism.

Gramsci
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:24:24 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:58:00 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 04:53:18 PM
I dont watch it but I know it exists. What a silly argument Robert.  :duh:

I don't understand your point?

I know professional Counter Strike (E Sport) exists but the state ran taxpayer funded national broadcaster doesn't cover it despite there being more participants then women's Rugby.

It's not the job of the BBC to push radical feminism.



and promoting women's rugby is radical feminism. what a tit
headset
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:57:07 PM »
I'M all 4 equal rights but bitches shouldn't leave their parents home until they can fuck right and cook right.
Until then they should stay at home.... Forget that those that will fight for and defend anything thing......otherwise known as a soliseter. mcl
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 10:24:24 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:58:00 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 04:53:18 PM
I dont watch it but I know it exists. What a silly argument Robert.  :duh:

I don't understand your point?

I know professional Counter Strike (E Sport) exists but the state ran taxpayer funded national broadcaster doesn't cover it despite there being more participants then women's Rugby.

It's not the job of the BBC to push radical feminism.



and promoting women's rugby is radical feminism. what a tit

Pushing minority women's sports is of course radical feminism you silly cunt.

As a tax payer funded entity the BBc should be serving the MAJORITY not the fucking MINORITY.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:53:46 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:05:38 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 10:24:24 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:58:00 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 04:53:18 PM
I dont watch it but I know it exists. What a silly argument Robert.  :duh:

I don't understand your point?

I know professional Counter Strike (E Sport) exists but the state ran taxpayer funded national broadcaster doesn't cover it despite there being more participants then women's Rugby.

It's not the job of the BBC to push radical feminism.



and promoting women's rugby is radical feminism. what a tit

Pushing minority women's sports is of course radical feminism you silly cunt.

As a tax payer funded entity the BBc should be serving the MAJORITY not the fucking MINORITY.


10-20k people in this country watch league basketball but it did not stop the BBC making a rapist basketball player who many in this country had not heard of their no1 headline last week (for some reason). It should be serving the majority.
CapsDave
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:30:28 AM »
 souey
barwick b'stard
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:49:17 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:05:38 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 10:24:24 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:58:00 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 04:53:18 PM
I dont watch it but I know it exists. What a silly argument Robert.  :duh:

I don't understand your point?

I know professional Counter Strike (E Sport) exists but the state ran taxpayer funded national broadcaster doesn't cover it despite there being more participants then women's Rugby.

It's not the job of the BBC to push radical feminism.



and promoting women's rugby is radical feminism. what a tit

Pushing minority women's sports is of course radical feminism you silly cunt.

As a tax payer funded entity the BBc should be serving the MAJORITY not the fucking MINORITY.


No. The BBC has to serve everyone as the license payer is wide and varied and must accommodate all. It's easy enough to avoid the terrible programs it broadcasts and getting angry at that is ridiculous.
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:52:39 PM »
Theyll be in the pubs next!!
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:05:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:52:39 PM
Theyll be in the pubs next!!
well someone's got to serve the ale. :nige:
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:18:11 PM »
Theyre advertising womens football on MOTD now! The quicker we are out of the EU the better!
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:25:40 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 02:18:11 PM
Theyre advertising womens football on MOTD now! The quicker we are out of the EU the better!
not bothered what the beeb broadcast, but the sooner it goes to subscription and stops criminalising the worst off in society the better.
Logged
Gramsci
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:51:39 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:05:38 PM


Pushing minority women's sports is of course radical feminism you silly cunt.

As a tax payer funded entity the BBc should be serving the MAJORITY not the fucking MINORITY.


No Bob the S.C.U.M. manifesto by Valerie Solanas is radical feminism, promoting an under-represented women's sport is not. I guess you are the silly cunt Bob  :lenin:
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:34:50 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 09:49:17 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:05:38 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 10:24:24 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:58:00 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 04:53:18 PM
I dont watch it but I know it exists. What a silly argument Robert.  :duh:

I don't understand your point?

I know professional Counter Strike (E Sport) exists but the state ran taxpayer funded national broadcaster doesn't cover it despite there being more participants then women's Rugby.

It's not the job of the BBC to push radical feminism.



and promoting women's rugby is radical feminism. what a tit

Pushing minority women's sports is of course radical feminism you silly cunt.

As a tax payer funded entity the BBc should be serving the MAJORITY not the fucking MINORITY.


No. The BBC has to serve everyone as the license payer is wide and varied and must accommodate all. It's easy enough to avoid the terrible programs it broadcasts and getting angry at that is ridiculous.

I agree in principle but the challenge is covering such a wide range of tastes and interests. Even as a critic and even if it was politically impartial, they only have a certain bandwidth. Less is more. Their biggest problem is their lack of impartiality and over pushing this feminist/inclusive agenda.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:14:29 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:51:39 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:05:38 PM


Pushing minority women's sports is of course radical feminism you silly cunt.

As a tax payer funded entity the BBc should be serving the MAJORITY not the fucking MINORITY.


No Bob the S.C.U.M. manifesto by Valerie Solanas is radical feminism, promoting an under-represented women's sport is not. I guess you are the silly cunt Bob  :lenin:

UNDER REPRESENTED!?!?!?!?!

2019 total of 224,400 participants in UK women's Rugby.  And I bet those figures are over inflated. For comparison, a single UK poker tournament had more players.

Do you really need me to list all the irrelevant games/sports that eclipse Womens Rugby in terms of participation?

Your argument hold no water.

Imagine having a £30k education and getting intellectually slapped all over by a comprehensive monkey like me 

Gramsci
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:28:01 PM »
Anyone who calls the media promotion of a women's sport radical feminism and then claims to intellectually slap someone all over the place is embarrassing.
Bob, I am not arguing about anything in particular, I am merely making a point, with the point being, you are one sad fucker.
Another sad fuck who somehow self supports by trying to win the internet via a football message board.
(and googles the shit out of his keyboard to support his argument  :alf:)
Trot on you loser  :wanker:
