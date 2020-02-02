|
Bobupanddown
|
You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?
More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?
The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.
are you a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob
Your hypocrisy is staggering, you vilify the daily mail, fox news or the new media for pushing conservative or right wing rhetoric but rejoice in the same bullshit from the left leaning press.
The BBC is suppose to support all British people, not far leftist and minority causes.
Some self introspection is in order Dr Gobshyte.
Gramsci
What the fuck are you on about
I wouldn't waste my time talking with you about any of the above.
I was merely asking if you were a happy go lucky kinda guy, because fucking hell lad, you sound like one angry, miserable, bitter lonely man.
Chill the fuck out
Bobupanddown
I dont watch it but I know it exists. What a silly argument Robert.
I don't understand your point?
I know professional Counter Strike (E Sport) exists but the state ran taxpayer funded national broadcaster doesn't cover it despite there being more participants then women's Rugby.
It's not the job of the BBC to push radical feminism.
and promoting women's rugby is radical feminism. what a tit
Pushing minority women's sports is of course radical feminism you silly cunt.
As a tax payer funded entity the BBc should be serving the MAJORITY not the fucking MINORITY.
Wee_Willie
10-20k people in this country watch league basketball but it did not stop the BBC making a rapist basketball player who many in this country had not heard of their no1 headline last week (for some reason). It should be serving the majority.
barwick b'stard
No. The BBC has to serve everyone as the license payer is wide and varied and must accommodate all. It's easy enough to avoid the terrible programs it broadcasts and getting angry at that is ridiculous.
Wee_Willie
I agree in principle but the challenge is covering such a wide range of tastes and interests. Even as a critic and even if it was politically impartial, they only have a certain bandwidth. Less is more. Their biggest problem is their lack of impartiality and over pushing this feminist/inclusive agenda.
Bobupanddown
No Bob the S.C.U.M. manifesto by Valerie Solanas is radical feminism, promoting an under-represented women's sport is not. I guess you are the silly cunt Bob
UNDER REPRESENTED!?!?!?!?!
2019 total of 224,400 participants in UK women's Rugby. And I bet those figures are over inflated. For comparison, a single UK poker tournament had more players.
Do you really need me to list all the irrelevant games/sports that eclipse Womens Rugby in terms of participation?
Your argument hold no water.
Imagine having a £30k education and getting intellectually slapped all over by a comprehensive monkey like me
Gramsci
Anyone who calls the media promotion of a women's sport radical feminism
and then claims to intellectually slap someone all over the place is embarrassing.
Bob, I am not arguing about anything in particular, I am merely making a point, with the point being, you are one sad fucker.
Another sad fuck who somehow self supports by trying to win the internet via a football message board.
(and googles the shit out of his keyboard to support his argument
)
Trot on you loser
