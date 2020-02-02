Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 229 Womens 6 Nations « on: Yesterday at 09:02:06 AM »



Never heard of it until I tuned into the BBC this morning



Never heard of it until I tuned into the BBC this morning

plug plug plug

calamity

Posts: 8 167 Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:08:32 AM » You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 442 Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 AM » Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:08:32 AM

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?



More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?

The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 227The ace face. Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:38:55 AM »

more lesbos in the teams than the island,(nowt wrong with that. )

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 442 Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:24:58 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:36:51 AM Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:08:32 AM

are you a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob

Your hypocrisy is staggering, you vilify the daily mail, fox news or the new media for pushing conservative or right wing rhetoric but rejoice in the same bullshit from the left leaning press.



The BBC is suppose to support all British people, not far leftist and minority causes.



Your hypocrisy is staggering, you vilify the daily mail, fox news or the new media for pushing conservative or right wing rhetoric but rejoice in the same bullshit from the left leaning press.

The BBC is suppose to support all British people, not far leftist and minority causes.

Some self introspection is in order Dr Gobshyte.

Gramsci

Posts: 7 818 Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:29:00 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:49:26 AM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:24:58 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:36:51 AM Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:08:32 AM

are you a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob

What the fuck are you on about



I wouldn't waste my time talking with you about any of the above.



I was merely asking if you were a happy go lucky kinda guy, because fucking hell lad, you sound like one angry, miserable, bitter lonely man.



What the fuck are you on about

I wouldn't waste my time talking with you about any of the above.

I was merely asking if you were a happy go lucky kinda guy, because fucking hell lad, you sound like one angry, miserable, bitter lonely man.

Chill the fuck out

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 442 Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:19:05 PM » Ah, distract from the subject. When your hypocrisy is called out claim its part of a meltdown. Finally retort you dont care.



So utterly pathetic and predictable, Dr Gobshyte.

Logged

calamity

Posts: 8 167 Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:53:18 PM » I dont watch it but I know it exists. What a silly argument Robert.

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 442 Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:58:00 PM » Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 04:53:18 PM

I dont watch it but I know it exists. What a silly argument Robert.

I don't understand your point?



I know professional Counter Strike (E Sport) exists but the state ran taxpayer funded national broadcaster doesn't cover it despite there being more participants then women's Rugby.



It's not the job of the BBC to push radical feminism.



I don't understand your point?

I know professional Counter Strike (E Sport) exists but the state ran taxpayer funded national broadcaster doesn't cover it despite there being more participants then women's Rugby.

It's not the job of the BBC to push radical feminism.