Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 225







Posts: 8 225 Womens 6 Nations « on: Today at 09:02:06 AM »



Never heard of it until I tuned into the BBC this morning



plug plug plug Never heard of it until I tuned into the BBC this morningplug plug plug Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 165





Posts: 8 165 Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:08:32 AM » You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs? Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 429





Posts: 1 429 Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:51 AM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:08:32 AM

You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?



The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda. More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 220





The ace face.





Posts: 24 220The ace face. Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:38:55 AM »

(nowt wrong with that. ) more lesbos in the teams than the island,(nowt wrong with that. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 429





Posts: 1 429 Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:49:26 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 11:24:58 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:36:51 AM Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:08:32 AM

You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?



The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.

are you a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob

are you a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob

Your hypocrisy is staggering, you vilify the daily mail, fox news or the new media for pushing conservative or right wing rhetoric but rejoice in the same bullshit from the left leaning press.



The BBC is suppose to support all British people, not far leftist and minority causes.



Some self introspection is in order Dr Gobshyte. Your hypocrisy is staggering, you vilify the daily mail, fox news or the new media for pushing conservative or right wing rhetoric but rejoice in the same bullshit from the left leaning press.The BBC is suppose to support all British people, not far leftist and minority causes.Some self introspection is in order Dr Gobshyte. Logged

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 817







Posts: 7 817 Re: Womens 6 Nations « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:29:00 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:49:26 AM Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 11:24:58 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:36:51 AM Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:08:32 AM

You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?



The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.

are you a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob

are you a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob

Your hypocrisy is staggering, you vilify the daily mail, fox news or the new media for pushing conservative or right wing rhetoric but rejoice in the same bullshit from the left leaning press.



The BBC is suppose to support all British people, not far leftist and minority causes.



Some self introspection is in order Dr Gobshyte.

Your hypocrisy is staggering, you vilify the daily mail, fox news or the new media for pushing conservative or right wing rhetoric but rejoice in the same bullshit from the left leaning press.The BBC is suppose to support all British people, not far leftist and minority causes.Some self introspection is in order Dr Gobshyte.

What the fuck are you on about



I wouldn't waste my time talking with you about any of the above.



I was merely asking if you were a happy go lucky kinda guy, because fucking hell lad, you sound like one angry, miserable, bitter lonely man.



Chill the fuck out What the fuck are you on aboutI wouldn't waste my time talking with you about any of the above.I was merely asking if you were a happy go lucky kinda guy, because fucking hell lad, you sound like one angry, miserable, bitter lonely man.Chill the fuck out Logged