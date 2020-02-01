Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2020, 12:00:04 PM
Author Topic: Womens 6 Nations  (Read 71 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 09:02:06 AM »
 :meltdown: souey

Never heard of it until I tuned into the BBC this morning

plug plug plug
calamity
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:08:32 AM »
You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?  :jackanory:   
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:13:39 AM »
Well googled ...
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:51 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:08:32 AM
You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?  :jackanory:   

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?

The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.
Gramsci
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:24:58 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:36:51 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:08:32 AM
You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?  :jackanory:   

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?

The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.

are you  a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob 
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:38:55 AM »
more lesbos in the teams than the island, monkey
(nowt wrong with that. )
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:49:26 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 11:24:58 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:36:51 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:08:32 AM
You can spot an article related to Islam if it was written on a flys arse 100miles away but youve never spotted anything on a tournament thats been going for over 20yrs?  :jackanory:   

More people play dominoes competitively than Womens rugby, seen a BBC article on that recently?

The BBC loves to push minority sports if it fits there radical feminist agenda.

are you  a happy go lucky kinda guy Bob 

Your hypocrisy is staggering, you vilify the daily mail, fox news or the new media for pushing conservative or right wing rhetoric but rejoice in the same bullshit from the left leaning press.

The BBC is suppose to support all British people, not far leftist and minority causes.

Some self introspection is in order Dr Gobshyte.
