Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 07, 2020, 02:22:03 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Trump  (Read 461 times)
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 269



View Profile
« on: February 01, 2020, 08:09:37 AM »
Impeachment case against him on its arse  :alastair:
Can this weekend get any better or what  :like:  :ukfist:

Blackburn are getting it this afty  :jowo5:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 963


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 01, 2020, 08:10:45 AM »
Where is our Trump smiley ye cunt Goldby.




 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 874



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 01, 2020, 08:32:02 AM »
What a guy  jc
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 269



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 01, 2020, 09:26:45 AM »
The Teflon Don in full swing  :pope2:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 495


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 01, 2020, 10:34:56 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on February 01, 2020, 08:10:45 AM
Where is our Trump smiley ye cunt Goldby.




 

Goldby doesn't want to upset his London mates  mcl
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 897

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 01, 2020, 10:37:24 AM »
COME ON HAIRY BONCE GET A FUCKING TRUMP SMILEY UP  👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 495


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 01, 2020, 10:45:54 AM »
The God Emperor



Could we also get a Boris smiley????
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 765


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 02, 2020, 05:01:02 PM »
A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 495


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 02, 2020, 05:15:16 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 02, 2020, 05:01:02 PM
A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!

Jesus wept, are you even for real?

The identity of the so called whistleblower is still being withheld by the democrats. His testimony was the rationale behind the impeachment in the first place.
How can you impeach a President from anonymous testimony?

I read the transcripts - no quid quo pro - no crime, just a democrat witch hunt. Just like Russiagate before it. Remember that? Or have we all forgot the fake dossier created by a former MI5 spy and pushed by the lying Democrats?

Even the bookies have Trump as a certainty to win reelection in November.

More leftist tears, delightful.



« Last Edit: February 02, 2020, 05:37:14 PM by Bobupanddown » Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 897

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 02, 2020, 05:21:07 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 02, 2020, 05:01:02 PM
A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!

YOU ARE ONE SAD THICK FUCKING INDIVIDUAL 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 765


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 02, 2020, 06:01:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 05:21:07 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 02, 2020, 05:01:02 PM
A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!

YOU ARE ONE SAD THICK FUCKING INDIVIDUAL 👍😂😂😂👍

I'll take that as a compliment Einstein!
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 191


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 02, 2020, 09:24:26 PM »
Democrats made a mess of this, they need new policy and strategy advisors if they are to take trump on Im afraid. Theyre as big a mess as Labour.

This wasnt about impeachment anyway, its distraction, smoke and mirrors to try influence the elections
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 495


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: February 02, 2020, 09:53:38 PM »
Quote from: calamity on February 02, 2020, 09:24:26 PM
Democrats made a mess of this, they need new policy and strategy advisors if they are to take trump on Im afraid. Theyre as big a mess as Labour.

This wasnt about impeachment anyway, its distraction, smoke and mirrors to try influence the elections

They're very similar to the Labour party in that they've allowed an extremist element to take control of influential parts of the party and they are now incapable of appealing to the center ground.

They're fucked for a generation, its inevitable they'll become more extreme and more unelectable over the next two or three election cycles.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 098


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 02, 2020, 10:16:34 PM »
All this is doing is enhancing Trump's chances of a second term.  Like Boris Trumpy seems to upset all the right people so bring it on.
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 269



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: February 05, 2020, 11:49:46 PM »
Chalk up another victory for the Teflon Don  :like:
Impeachment charges kicked out the park  :pope2:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 098


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:57:43 AM »
I suspect Boris will be going over to see the Donald very soon. Optics that will wind up all the right people.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 495


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:15:56 AM »
Wait for the Fake News media to go into full democrat promotion mode and the bookies will shift the odds for a Trump reelection to around even money.

Then its time to LUMP ON

The last President not to be re-elected was Jimmy Carter and that was after an economic collapse. The only way Trump loses if is the US has a crash of 2008 proportions or worse and even then it might not be enough for the crying lefties.


Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 278


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:18:24 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:15:56 AM
Wait for the Fake News media to go into full democrat promotion mode and the bookies will shift the odds for a Trump reelection to around even money.

Then its time to LUMP ON

The last President not to be re-elected was Jimmy Carter and that was after an economic collapse. The only way Trump loses if is the US has a crash of 2008 proportions or worse and even then it might not be enough for the crying lefties.



FAKE NEWS!!-
that'll be bush senior, :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 765


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:52:43 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:18:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:15:56 AM
Wait for the Fake News media to go into full democrat promotion mode and the bookies will shift the odds for a Trump reelection to around even money.

Then its time to LUMP ON

The last President not to be re-elected was Jimmy Carter and that was after an economic collapse. The only way Trump loses if is the US has a crash of 2008 proportions or worse and even then it might not be enough for the crying lefties.



FAKE NEWS!!-
that'll be bush senior, :chrisk:

Aye, after "winning" a war!
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 495


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:54:22 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:18:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:15:56 AM
Wait for the Fake News media to go into full democrat promotion mode and the bookies will shift the odds for a Trump reelection to around even money.

Then its time to LUMP ON

The last President not to be re-elected was Jimmy Carter and that was after an economic collapse. The only way Trump loses if is the US has a crash of 2008 proportions or worse and even then it might not be enough for the crying lefties.



FAKE NEWS!!-
that'll be bush senior, :chrisk:

I'll stand corrected said the man in orthopedic shoes.

But wasn't Bush snr removed after a recession?  mcl
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 527

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:32:02 PM »
Never in doubt.  :like:

Altogether now Leftyists...

4 MORE YEARS, 4MORE YEARS, 4 MORE YEARS...
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 278


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:49:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:54:22 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:18:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:15:56 AM
Wait for the Fake News media to go into full democrat promotion mode and the bookies will shift the odds for a Trump reelection to around even money.

Then its time to LUMP ON

The last President not to be re-elected was Jimmy Carter and that was after an economic collapse. The only way Trump loses if is the US has a crash of 2008 proportions or worse and even then it might not be enough for the crying lefties.



FAKE NEWS!!-
that'll be bush senior, :chrisk:

I'll stand corrected said the man in orthopedic shoes.

But wasn't Bush snr removed after a recession?  mcl
no idea for the reasons but he was out on his arse after one term.The yanks sold out the kurds and others during the Iraqi uprising of 1991, who knows what might have happened if they had supported his over throw.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 495


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:02:38 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:49:18 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:54:22 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:18:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:15:56 AM
Wait for the Fake News media to go into full democrat promotion mode and the bookies will shift the odds for a Trump reelection to around even money.

Then its time to LUMP ON

The last President not to be re-elected was Jimmy Carter and that was after an economic collapse. The only way Trump loses if is the US has a crash of 2008 proportions or worse and even then it might not be enough for the crying lefties.



FAKE NEWS!!-
that'll be bush senior, :chrisk:

I'll stand corrected said the man in orthopedic shoes.

But wasn't Bush snr removed after a recession?  mcl
no idea for the reasons but he was out on his arse after one term.The yanks sold out the kurds and others during the Iraqi uprising of 1991, who knows what might have happened if they had supported his over throw.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1992_United_States_presidential_election
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 005


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:53:17 AM »
:mido::mido:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 