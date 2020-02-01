|
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: February 02, 2020, 05:15:16 PM »
A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!
Jesus wept, are you even for real?
The identity of the so called whistleblower is still being withheld by the democrats. His testimony was the rationale behind the impeachment in the first place.
How can you impeach a President from anonymous testimony?
I read the transcripts - no quid quo pro - no crime, just a democrat witch hunt. Just like Russiagate before it. Remember that? Or have we all forgot the fake dossier created by a former MI5 spy and pushed by the lying Democrats?
Even the bookies have Trump as a certainty to win reelection in November.
More leftist tears, delightful.
« Last Edit: February 02, 2020, 05:37:14 PM by Bobupanddown »
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:49:18 PM »
Wait for the Fake News media to go into full democrat promotion mode and the bookies will shift the odds for a Trump reelection to around even money.
Then its time to LUMP ON
The last President not to be re-elected was Jimmy Carter and that was after an economic collapse. The only way Trump loses if is the US has a crash of 2008 proportions or worse and even then it might not be enough for the crying lefties.
FAKE NEWS!!-
that'll be bush senior,
I'll stand corrected said the man in orthopedic shoes.
But wasn't Bush snr removed after a recession?
no idea for the reasons but he was out on his arse after one term.The yanks sold out the kurds and others during the Iraqi uprising of 1991, who knows what might have happened if they had supported his over throw.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:02:38 PM »
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1992_United_States_presidential_election
Logged
