Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 06, 2020, 11:30:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Trump  (Read 349 times)
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 253



View Profile
« on: February 01, 2020, 08:09:37 AM »
Impeachment case against him on its arse  :alastair:
Can this weekend get any better or what  :like:  :ukfist:

Blackburn are getting it this afty  :jowo5:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 959


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 01, 2020, 08:10:45 AM »
Where is our Trump smiley ye cunt Goldby.




 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 871



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 01, 2020, 08:32:02 AM »
What a guy  jc
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 253



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 01, 2020, 09:26:45 AM »
The Teflon Don in full swing  :pope2:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 484


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 01, 2020, 10:34:56 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on February 01, 2020, 08:10:45 AM
Where is our Trump smiley ye cunt Goldby.




 

Goldby doesn't want to upset his London mates  mcl
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 888

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 01, 2020, 10:37:24 AM »
COME ON HAIRY BONCE GET A FUCKING TRUMP SMILEY UP  👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 484


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 01, 2020, 10:45:54 AM »
The God Emperor



Could we also get a Boris smiley????
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 763


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 02, 2020, 05:01:02 PM »
A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 484


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 02, 2020, 05:15:16 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 02, 2020, 05:01:02 PM
A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!

Jesus wept, are you even for real?

The identity of the so called whistleblower is still being withheld by the democrats. His testimony was the rationale behind the impeachment in the first place.
How can you impeach a President from anonymous testimony?

I read the transcripts - no quid quo pro - no crime, just a democrat witch hunt. Just like Russiagate before it. Remember that? Or have we all forgot the fake dossier created by a former MI5 spy and pushed by the lying Democrats?

Even the bookies have Trump as a certainty to win reelection in November.

More leftist tears, delightful.



« Last Edit: February 02, 2020, 05:37:14 PM by Bobupanddown » Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 888

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 02, 2020, 05:21:07 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 02, 2020, 05:01:02 PM
A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!

YOU ARE ONE SAD THICK FUCKING INDIVIDUAL 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 763


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 02, 2020, 06:01:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 02, 2020, 05:21:07 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 02, 2020, 05:01:02 PM
A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!

YOU ARE ONE SAD THICK FUCKING INDIVIDUAL 👍😂😂😂👍

I'll take that as a compliment Einstein!
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 189


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 02, 2020, 09:24:26 PM »
Democrats made a mess of this, they need new policy and strategy advisors if they are to take trump on Im afraid. Theyre as big a mess as Labour.

This wasnt about impeachment anyway, its distraction, smoke and mirrors to try influence the elections
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 484


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: February 02, 2020, 09:53:38 PM »
Quote from: calamity on February 02, 2020, 09:24:26 PM
Democrats made a mess of this, they need new policy and strategy advisors if they are to take trump on Im afraid. Theyre as big a mess as Labour.

This wasnt about impeachment anyway, its distraction, smoke and mirrors to try influence the elections

They're very similar to the Labour party in that they've allowed an extremist element to take control of influential parts of the party and they are now incapable of appealing to the center ground.

They're fucked for a generation, its inevitable they'll become more extreme and more unelectable over the next two or three election cycles.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 098


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 02, 2020, 10:16:34 PM »
All this is doing is enhancing Trump's chances of a second term.  Like Boris Trumpy seems to upset all the right people so bring it on.
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 253



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:49:46 PM »
Chalk up another victory for the Teflon Don  :like:
Impeachment charges kicked out the park  :pope2:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 098


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:57:43 AM »
I suspect Boris will be going over to see the Donald very soon. Optics that will wind up all the right people.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 484


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:15:56 AM »
Wait for the Fake News media to go into full democrat promotion mode and the bookies will shift the odds for a Trump reelection to around even money.

Then its time to LUMP ON

The last President not to be re-elected was Jimmy Carter and that was after an economic collapse. The only way Trump loses if is the US has a crash of 2008 proportions or worse and even then it might not be enough for the crying lefties.


Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 262


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:18:24 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:15:56 AM
Wait for the Fake News media to go into full democrat promotion mode and the bookies will shift the odds for a Trump reelection to around even money.

Then its time to LUMP ON

The last President not to be re-elected was Jimmy Carter and that was after an economic collapse. The only way Trump loses if is the US has a crash of 2008 proportions or worse and even then it might not be enough for the crying lefties.



FAKE NEWS!!-
that'll be bush senior, :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 