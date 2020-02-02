Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 02, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Trump  (Read 126 times)
mingebag
Posts: 4 239



« on: Yesterday at 08:09:37 AM »
Impeachment case against him on its arse  :alastair:
Can this weekend get any better or what  :like:  :ukfist:

Blackburn are getting it this afty  :jowo5:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 919


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:10:45 AM »
Where is our Trump smiley ye cunt Goldby.




 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 871



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:32:02 AM »
What a guy  jc
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
mingebag
Posts: 4 239



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 AM »
The Teflon Don in full swing  :pope2:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 450


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:10:45 AM
Where is our Trump smiley ye cunt Goldby.




 

Goldby doesn't want to upset his London mates  mcl
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 849

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:37:24 AM »
COME ON HAIRY BONCE GET A FUCKING TRUMP SMILEY UP  👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 450


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:45:54 AM »
The God Emperor



Could we also get a Boris smiley????
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 756


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:01:02 PM »
A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 450


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:15:16 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:01:02 PM
A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!

Jesus wept, are you even for real?

The identity of the so called whistleblower is still being withheld by the democrats. His testimony was the rationale behind the impeachment in the first place.
How can you impeach a President from anonymous testimony?

I read the transcripts - no quid quo pro - no cime, just a democrat witch hunt. Just like Russiagate before it. Remember that? Or have we all forgot the fake dossier created by a former MI5 spy and pushed by the lying Democrats?

Even the bookies have Trump as a certainty to win reelection in November.

More leftist tears, delightful.



