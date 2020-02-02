A trial where evidence and witnesses were blocked!
Jesus wept, are you even for real?
The identity of the so called whistleblower is still being withheld by the democrats. His testimony was the rationale behind the impeachment in the first place.
How can you impeach a President from anonymous testimony?
I read the transcripts - no quid quo pro - no cime, just a democrat witch hunt. Just like Russiagate before it. Remember that? Or have we all forgot the fake dossier created by a former MI5 spy and pushed by the lying Democrats?
Even the bookies have Trump as a certainty to win reelection in November.
More leftist tears, delightful.