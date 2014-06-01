Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2020, 04:02:06 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MORE PANIC FROM MANURE  (Read 90 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 502


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 PM »
JUST RUSHED THROUGH IGHALO NEW LOAN SIGNING OLE DOESN'T REALISE HE'S GETTING THE PUSH  souey
HE'S FUCKING SHITE EX PROLIFIC WATFORD STRIKER  :nige:
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:40 AM by monkeyman » Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 956


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:00:59 AM »
Haaland fucked up their plans, all for the cause if greed!!!
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 233



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:04:33 AM »
Pocchetino wants him  jc
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 093


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:18:36 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:00:59 AM
Haaland fucked up their plans, all for the cause if greed!!!

Greed? If Man U cant match Dortmund financially then something is wrong surely?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 