monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 8 501





Posts: 8 501 MORE PANIC FROM MANURE « on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 PM »

HE'S FUCKING SHITE EX PROLIFIC WATFORD STRIKER JUST RUSHED THROUGH IGHALO NEW LOAN SIGNING OLE DOESN'T REALISE HE'S GETTING THE PUSHHE'S FUCKING SHITE EX PROLIFIC WATFORD STRIKER « Last Edit: Today at 12:04:40 AM by monkeyman » Logged