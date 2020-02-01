Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2020, 12:55:10 AM
Topic: Macron
Gingerpig
Yesterday at 09:31:48 PM
Macron tweet on twitter..... 1st arse to go  :nige: :nige:
Not quite billy  big  balls all of a sudden
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:35:05 PM by Gingerpig
Jimmy Cooper
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:34:52 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 09:31:48 PM
Macron tweet on twitter..... 1st arse to go  :nige: :nige:
he'll have more to moan about if johnny gets hold of his missus.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM by Jimmy Cooper
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Skinz
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:36:22 PM
Police V Firemen(women/service/whatever)

https://twitter.com/DominicFarrell/status/1222472088344240129
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:42:24 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 09:36:22 PM
Police V Firemen(women/service/whatever)

https://twitter.com/DominicFarrell/status/1222472088344240129
firefighters confused there, half battling the police, half stopping to put the flare out, monkey
you're never off duty. mcl
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:54:03 PM
Literally no mainstream media TV coverage in the UK, amasing how those globalist types stick together eh?
Logged
Gingerpig
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:05:42 PM
Not to worry. Sure france will find Britain's money along with the others somewhere..... 2nd biggest contributor goes with a gdp equal to 27 of the EU others..... Enjoy   :pope2:
Logged
Skinz
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:11:04 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:42:24 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 09:36:22 PM
Police V Firemen(women/service/whatever)

https://twitter.com/DominicFarrell/status/1222472088344240129
firefighters confused there, half battling the police, half stopping to put the flare out, monkey
you're never off duty. mcl

And half the police wanted to protect the firefighters thinking they were in Oldham.

With the old Bill using batons, why don't they pull out their axes? Make it a bit fairer 

Logged
Gingerpig
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:16:29 PM
Millar. Blair. Adonis... You fuckers cost us millions.... Yet remoaners still dig in  :bollocks:to brexit  :nige:
Logged
