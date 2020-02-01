Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 01, 2020, 12:55:10 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Macron
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Macron (Read 179 times)
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 520
Glorious Leader
Macron
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:48 PM »
Macron tweet on twitter..... 1st arse to go
Not quite billy big balls all of a sudden
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:35:05 PM by Gingerpig
»
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 211
The ace face.
Re: Macron
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:52 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Yesterday
at 09:31:48 PM
Macron tweet on twitter..... 1st arse to go
he'll have more to moan about if johnny gets hold of his missus.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:39:51 PM by Jimmy Cooper
»
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 996
Re: Macron
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:36:22 PM »
Police V Firemen(women/service/whatever)
https://twitter.com/DominicFarrell/status/1222472088344240129
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 211
The ace face.
Re: Macron
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:24 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on
Yesterday
at 09:36:22 PM
Police V Firemen(women/service/whatever)
https://twitter.com/DominicFarrell/status/1222472088344240129
firefighters confused there, half battling the police, half stopping to put the flare out,
you're never off duty.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 412
Re: Macron
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:03 PM »
Literally no mainstream media TV coverage in the UK, amasing how those globalist types stick together eh?
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 520
Glorious Leader
Re: Macron
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:42 PM »
Not to worry. Sure france will find Britain's money along with the others somewhere..... 2nd biggest contributor goes with a gdp equal to 27 of the EU others..... Enjoy
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 996
Re: Macron
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:04 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 09:42:24 PM
Quote from: Skinz on
Yesterday
at 09:36:22 PM
Police V Firemen(women/service/whatever)
https://twitter.com/DominicFarrell/status/1222472088344240129
firefighters confused there, half battling the police, half stopping to put the flare out,
you're never off duty.
And half the police wanted to protect the firefighters thinking they were in Oldham.
With the old Bill using batons, why don't they pull out their axes? Make it a bit fairer
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 520
Glorious Leader
Re: Macron
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:16:29 PM »
Millar. Blair. Adonis... You fuckers cost us millions.... Yet remoaners still dig in :bollocks:to brexit
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...