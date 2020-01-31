Welcome,
January 31, 2020
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Macron
Author
Topic: Macron
Gingerpig
Posts: 518
Macron
Macron tweet on twitter..... 1st arse to go
Not quite billy big balls all of a sudden
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 211
Re: Macron
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Today
at 09:31:48 PM
Macron tweet on twitter..... 1st arse to go
he'll have more to moan about if johnny gets hold of his missus.
Skinz
Posts: 1 993
Re: Macron
Police V Firemen(women/service/whatever)
https://twitter.com/DominicFarrell/status/1222472088344240129
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 211
Re: Macron
Quote from: Skinz on
Today
at 09:36:22 PM
Police V Firemen(women/service/whatever)
https://twitter.com/DominicFarrell/status/1222472088344240129
firefighters confused there, half battling the police, half stopping to put the flare out,
you're never off duty.
