January 31, 2020, 09:43:55 PM
Author Topic: Macron  (Read 31 times)
Gingerpig
Glorious Leader


« on: Today at 09:31:48 PM »
Macron tweet on twitter..... 1st arse to go  :nige: :nige:
Not quite billy  big  balls all of a sudden
« Last Edit: Today at 09:35:05 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:34:52 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 09:31:48 PM
Macron tweet on twitter..... 1st arse to go  :nige: :nige:
he'll have more to moan about if johnny gets hold of his missus.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:51 PM by Jimmy Cooper » Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Skinz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:36:22 PM »
Police V Firemen(women/service/whatever)

https://twitter.com/DominicFarrell/status/1222472088344240129
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:42:24 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 09:36:22 PM
Police V Firemen(women/service/whatever)

https://twitter.com/DominicFarrell/status/1222472088344240129
firefighters confused there, half battling the police, half stopping to put the flare out, monkey
you're never off duty. mcl
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
