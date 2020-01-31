Welcome,
January 31, 2020, 09:43:50 PM
the new board over there.
Author
Topic: the new board over there. (Read 71 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 211
The ace face.
the new board over there.
«
on:
Today
at 08:51:15 PM »
you can slag it off all you want but the fucking clock is accurate.
(this one will catch up in march.
)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 1 706
Re: the new board over there.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:16:38 PM »
Most of them can't tell the time anyway so it won't matter
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
