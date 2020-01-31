Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 211





The ace face.





Posts: 24 211The ace face. the new board over there. « on: Today at 08:51:15 PM »

(this one will catch up in march. ) you can slag it off all you want but the fucking clock is accurate.(this one will catch up in march. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "