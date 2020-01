LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 794



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 794I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

THESE SIGNINGS COMING IN... « on: Today at 07:08:43 PM » GONNA MAKE WOODY LOOK A FUCKING BIGGER CLOWN THAN HE IS ALREADY 👍😠👍



I HAVE SEEN CLUBS BRINGING IN GOOD PLAYERS AND WE GO FOR THE SHITE 👎😠😠😠👎