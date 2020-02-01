Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2020
Topic: Breaking transfer news
BigNasty
BigNasty


Yesterday at 06:24:00 PM
Big Ben Gibson is coming home :like:


Club announcement tomorrow

Proper ITK :jowo4:
CapsDave
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:28:43 PM
Big Nasty ITK  :like:
headset
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:29:20 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:28:43 PM
Big Nasty ITK  :like:

 :like:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:31:17 PM
FUCKING HELL HE IS FUCKING SHITE  👍

MORE ITK 👍
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:32:01 PM
It was always inevitable that he would return

Uncle Steve loves a bit of nepotism.
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:33:03 PM
He;s one of our own :jowo8:

loan with option to buy for 10 mil win win
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:34:48 PM
Personally, I think hes shite

Regardless whether hes one of our own or not.
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:36:22 PM
Will be the best center back in the division :like:
monkeyman
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:36:31 PM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Yesterday at 06:34:48 PM
Personally, I think hes shite

Regardless whether hes one of our own or not.
AGREE AND WE HAVE JUST SIGNED A CB :like:
El Capitan
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:44:50 PM
good to have a natural left footer in a back 3  :like:



Gibson - Fry - Howson
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:04:59 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 06:33:03 PM
He;s one of our own :jowo8:

loan with option to buy for 10 mil win win

IS THAT BOTTLE WASHERS ?
headset
Reply #11 on: Today at 06:27:28 AM
If you've pulled this one of Nasty you're the mother of all "ITK" info.
