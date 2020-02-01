Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 01, 2020, 07:52:15 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Breaking transfer news
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Breaking transfer news (Read 334 times)
BigNasty
Offline
Posts: 2 053
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Breaking transfer news
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:24:00 PM »
Big Ben Gibson is coming home
Club announcement tomorrow
Proper ITK
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 093
Re: Breaking transfer news
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:28:43 PM »
Big Nasty ITK
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
headset
Offline
Posts: 175
Re: Breaking transfer news
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:29:20 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 06:28:43 PM
Big Nasty ITK
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 794
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Breaking transfer news
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:31:17 PM »
FUCKING HELL HE IS FUCKING SHITE 👍
MORE ITK 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 431
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Breaking transfer news
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:32:01 PM »
It was always inevitable that he would return
Uncle Steve loves a bit of nepotism.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
BigNasty
Offline
Posts: 2 053
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Breaking transfer news
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:33:03 PM »
He;s one of our own
loan with option to buy for 10 mil win win
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 431
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Breaking transfer news
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:34:48 PM »
Personally, I think hes shite
Regardless whether hes one of our own or not.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
BigNasty
Offline
Posts: 2 053
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Breaking transfer news
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:36:22 PM »
Will be the best center back in the division
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 502
Re: Breaking transfer news
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:36:31 PM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on
Yesterday
at 06:34:48 PM
Personally, I think hes shite
Regardless whether hes one of our own or not.
AGREE AND WE HAVE JUST SIGNED A CB
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 263
Re: Breaking transfer news
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 06:44:50 PM »
good to have a natural left footer in a back 3
Gibson - Fry - Howson
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 794
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Breaking transfer news
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:04:59 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on
Yesterday
at 06:33:03 PM
He;s one of our own
loan with option to buy for 10 mil win win
IS THAT BOTTLE WASHERS ?
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
headset
Offline
Posts: 175
Re: Breaking transfer news
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:27:28 AM »
If you've pulled this one of Nasty you're the mother of all "ITK" info.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...