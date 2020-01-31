Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 31, 2020, 06:28:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: I wonder how this left wing looney is coping today...  (Read 44 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Online Online

Posts: 429


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:05:31 PM »


He must be as sick as a cunt

Especially after his recent rally call before the election...

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6081702
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 859



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:15:37 PM »
He won't give a fuck' all the shit he spouts is purely the image he want's to put out there.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 308

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:23:22 PM »
His nose is much bigger and redder now
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 