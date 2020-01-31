Welcome,
January 31, 2020, 06:28:25 PM
I wonder how this left wing looney is coping today...
Author
Topic: I wonder how this left wing looney is coping today... (Read 44 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 429
Au revoir, Shosanna!
I wonder how this left wing looney is coping today...
«
on:
Today
at 06:05:31 PM »
He must be as sick as a cunt
Especially after his recent rally call before the election...
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6081702
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 859
Re: I wonder how this left wing looney is coping today...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:15:37 PM »
He won't give a fuck' all the shit he spouts is purely the image he want's to put out there.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 308
Pack o cunts
Re: I wonder how this left wing looney is coping today...
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:23:22 PM »
His nose is much bigger and redder now
