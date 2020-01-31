Inglorious_Basterd

Online



Posts: 429





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 429Au revoir, Shosanna! I wonder how this left wing looney is coping today... « on: Today at 06:05:31 PM »



He must be as sick as a cunt



Especially after his recent rally call before the election...



https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6081702



He must be as sick as a cuntEspecially after his recent rally call before the election... Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?