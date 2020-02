Posts: 71 806I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

MATTY ANOTHER USELESS CUNT WHO THINKS HE IS ITK 😂😂😂 COULDNT FIND HIS BONY FUCKING ARSE WITH HIS OWN 2 HANDS 😂😂😂

Posts: 71 806I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

You told everyone he was signing for Charlton you daft old cunt, so you are in no place to talkAnd yes I wrote Randolph went to the wrong club blah, blah blah.